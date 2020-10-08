Confusion and uncertainty reign as pubs and bars grapple with the prospect of more local lockdowns

Large areas of northern England and the Midlands look set to join central Scotland in facing new restrictions to halt a second wave of coronavirus.
Manchester, Liverpool and Newcastle – cities famed for their vibrant pubs, bars and music venues – are among those that could go quiet next week if government plans are confirmed.
Reports of those plans are fuelling a growing sense of unfairness in many areas, particularly those that have already been subjected to tougher restrictions while some southern areas, notably Boris Johnson’s own constituency, have escaped despite high infection rates.
For Manchester, which has endured months of local lockdown measures, the closure of bars and restaurants would deal another heavy blow.
Nightlife has for decades been central to Manchester’s identity, an identity that has drawn people in and helped the city boom in recent years, creating the palpable feeling of a place that is on the up.
James Cameron knows this well, having worked as head sommelier at Mana, which last year became Manchester’s first Michelin-starred restaurant in 42 years.
He recently stepped down for personal reasons but is optimistic that Manchester will bounce back, whatever the government throws at it.
“There’s a strong sense of camaraderie in Manchester's bar and restaurant scene, quite often that is an anti-government feeling at the moment, and rightly so in my opinion.
“There are a lot of very cross people, particularly restaurant owners and managers.”
A 10pm curfew introduced last month is already badly hurting late-night venues which Manchester is so reliant on, venues that don’t get busy until 9pm.
“I know a lot of places that just about got the confidence to re-open around a month ago and already they’ve had the curfew to face, and now this.
“I think we’ll see a lot more closures over the coming months if lockdown comes in again.
“Some established places are already really struggling, and that’s sad because they’re an integral part of the bar and club scene.”
Opposition is growing to government measures that appear to have little basis in science, such as the 10pm curfew. This week, Labour highlighted figures showing case numbers have risen in almost every area that has been subject to a local lockdown
Cameron is similarly sceptical. “In my experience, all that the curfew has done is force people into the streets and 24-hour off-licence, then back to people’s houses,” he says
He fears that situation could get worse if all pubs and restaurants are forced to close.
“I want to have faith in my fellow man but I think a lot of people are fatigued with the rules now.
Andy Burnham furiously attacked Boris Johnson’s government for failing to consult with local leaders outside of Westminster and ruling by “diktat”.
While some hospitality business owners share his anger, the overwhelming feeling is one of uncertainty.
For Steven Suri, marketing manager of Jesmond Dene House, a luxury hotel in Newcastle, news that the area may face more restrictions is an unwelcome surprise.
He explains: “As a small, independently-owned boutique hotel, it is very difficult to reconcile the short notice and regularity with which the restrictions seem to keep changing with maintaining our high standards of service for guests and continuing to support our small and dedicated team.”
Ten miles or so east, in the seaside town of South Shields, the leaking of news about a potential lockdown has worried staff at the New Sundial pub.
“The hearsay has been unbelievable,” says manager Joanne Meade. “I’ve got 19 staff looking at me for guidance, asking me what are they going to do if this or that happens on Monday. I can’t give them any answers because I’ve got no idea.
“The communication has been absolutely appalling. If you’re going to make these restrictions, then fair-dos. But we’ve complied with everything they’ve put in place, and we’re just hearing things on the grapevine.”
“It just makes us feel very unstable. What does the future hold? Nothing’s being stuck to for long enough to find out if it’s working.”
Like others, Meade feels like her pub had just got back on its feet and is now being clobbered again. “When we reopened in July everyone was coming out it was brilliant. We’re weather dependent of course. It’s South Shields, not Spain, but people are still out and about.
“Our venue is a family pub so the 10pm curfew was not so bad. It’s the one household rule that has crippled us, absolutely crippled us.”
The publicans of South Shields are also perplexed as to why they might be in line for more restrictions when other areas further south are unaffected. “We haven’t got crowded tubes, we haven’t got crowded anything,” says Meade.
What about the prospect of a new lockdown and being forced to close? “If there’s no extra support, it will be the end of us.”
North of the border, businesses at least have the certainty of knowing that restrictions are in place, rather than hearing the rumour mill churning.
However, Scott Meikle, owner of the Moor of Rannoch, a small hotel that seats 20 people for dinner – 10 since the pandemic began – has been forced to close his business.
What’s particularly galling is that he is not even within the five areas of central Scotland that Nicola Sturgeon put under greater restrictions this week. The problem, again, was poor communication of the rules.
“It’s emerged today that travel from the central belt, where 80 per cent of our customers live, is not being restricted areas but customers were under the impression that they were not allowed to leave so they’ve cancelled bookings.
Should a business like this be closed while those in bustling UK cities remain open? Meikle’s position exemplifies the absurdities which local lockdowns are producing.
His restaurant is probably among the least likely places to catch Covid in the UK.
“We’re at the end of a 40-mile single-track road, surrounded by 130 square kilometres of uninhabited moorland. There are four people living within in a 20-mile radius. We think we’re relatively safe.”
What’s next for this northern lockdown? Telling us when to breathe?