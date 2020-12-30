Confusion as Covid hotspots Greenwich, Hackney and Haringey left off primary school closures list

(REUTERS)

Local leaders in London areas including Greenwich, Islington, Hackney and Haringey have expressed confusion and indignation after they were omitted from the Government’s list of authorities instructed to keep schools shut.

Around a million primary school pupils in parts of England hardest hit by Covid-19 will not return to their desks as planned next week, in a bid to curb rising infection rates and the spread of the new variant of coronavirus across the UK.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told MPs in the Commons that primary schools in a “small number of areas” will not reopen for face-to-face teaching at the start of the new term as originally hoped.

A list of the 50 areas where it is expected that some primary schools will not open as planned next week to all pupils was published by the Department for Education (DfE) on Wednesday evening, featuring places in London, Essex, Kent, East Sussex, Buckinghamshire, and Hertfordshire.

However, a number of the capital’s Covid hotspots were not included, sparking widespread consternation.

Greenwich in south-east London, whose council was threatened with legal action by the Government earlier this month after issuing advice to schools to move to online learning for the last few days of term, was among the notable omissions from the list.

Council leader Dan Thorpe wrote on Twitter in response: “As the Leader of (Greenwich council) I’m extremely concerned that we have been excluded. We are trying to find out from @educationgovuk what data has driven this decision, as our rates of infection are higher than some boroughs that are not returning.”

Mr Thorpe later said in a statement: “In a case-by-case comparison, there appears to be no logic to how this list was brought together.

“Kensington and Chelsea has one of the lowest infection rates for the whole of the capital, yet their children and young people are being afforded the extra protection that apparently Royal Greenwich students don’t need.

“While we are very glad that they will benefit from these extra precautions, we can only speculate why this borough was included, yet with an infection rate more than 200 cases higher per 100,000, Royal Greenwich was not.

“We are writing to the Secretary of State tonight to ask for clarification of the selection criteria, but understand one of these might be hospital pressures. With the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich having declared an internal incident this week, and also serving neighbouring borough Bexley, which is on the list, we need to understand why Royal Greenwich is being treated differently to other boroughs who appear to be in much stronger positions.”

Shadow Justice Minister and Tottenham MP David Lammy echoed his concerns in a Twitter post, writing: “Struggling to understand Gavin Williamson’s logic in leaving Haringey Council off the list of areas for delayed school openings.

“Our infection levels are higher than other London boroughs included and no one consulted locally. This is about life and death. This needs urgent review.”

Haringey recorded 838.6 new cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to December 26, compared to somewhere like Westminster which recorded 489.4 and is on the Governemnt’s school closures list.

And Fellow Labour MP Stella Creasy shared a map highlighting which boroughs had been asked to delay reopening, and which would remain open.

She commented: “Kids in Walthamstow go to school in Redbridge, Islington and Haringey. Today's dashboard shows Redbridge with a rate of 504 positive tests, Islington 303 and Haringey 407. You can find both of them in white next to Waltham Forest (356 postive cases ) in pink inbetween…”

Redbridge Council leader Jas Athwal later confirmed that the borough had been excluded from the list in error.

He tweeted: “It appears excluding Redbridge from the list was yet another in a long list of recent mistakes made by our government.

“Redbridge primary schools will not open on Monday 4th January.”

The Standard has contacted the Department for Education for comment.

The staggered approach to schools reopening was due to see primary school pupils and Year 11 and 13 students returning in the first week of January, and others going back later in the month to allow headteachers to roll out mass testing of children and staff.

However, the Education Secretary announced that the return of secondary school students would also need to be delayed as he said an “immediate adjustment” had to be made to plans for the new year return.

Mr Williamson said students in exam years will return to secondary schools a week later than planned, from January 11, while other secondary and college students will go back full-time on January 18.

Children of key workers and vulnerable youngsters will still be able to attend lessons in primary and secondary schools, Mr Williamson said.

Shadow further education and universities minister Emma Hardy said it was a “shambles” that a list of schools had not been provided alongside the Education Secretary’s statement. However, this was later made available.

The full list of areas where primary schools are expected to remain closed is currently as follows:

London

Barking and Dagenham

Barnet

Bexley

Brent

Bromley

Croydon

Ealing

Enfield

Hammersmith and Fulham

Havering

Hillingdon

Hounslow

Kensington and Chelsea

Merton

Newham

Redbridge

Richmond-Upon-Thames

Southwark

Sutton

Tower Hamlets

Waltham Forest

Wandsworth

Westminster

Essex

Brentwood

Epping Forest

Castle Point

Basildon

Rochford

Harlow

Chelmsford

Braintree

Maldon

Southend on Sea

Thurrock

Kent

Dartford

Gravesham

Sevenoaks

Medway

Ashford

Maidstone

Tonbridge and Malling

Tunbridge Wells

Swale

East Sussex

Hastings

Rother

Buckinghamshire

Milton Keynes

Hertfordshire

Watford

Broxbourne

Hertsmere

Three Rivers

There has been growing concern from teaching unions and scientists about the spread of the virus following the discovery of a more transmissible variant, with rising case rates and hospital admissions in many parts of the country.

Mr Williamson said: “We must always act swiftly when circumstances change. The evidence about the new Covid variant and rising infection rates have required some immediate adjustment to our plans for the new term.

“The latest study we have from Public Health England is that Covid infections among children are triggered by changes in the community rate. The study also says that the wider impact of school closures on children’s development would be significant.

“I’m quite clear that we must continue to do all we can to keep children in school.”

Wednesday’s change of plan came after warnings from experts suggesting a delayed return might be necessary as hospitals struggle with more Covid-19 patients than in the peak of the first wave.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), described the announcement as “another last-minute mess which could so easily have been avoided” had the Government listened to school leaders before the Christmas break.

He said: “Instead, back then, schools which wanted to shift to remote learning were threatened with legal action. Now we have a situation where the Government is instructing schools to reduce the amount of teaching time available.

“If we’d had the freedom to take action before the holidays, we might have been in a position to have more schools open for more pupils. School leaders will be baffled, frustrated and justifiably angry tonight.”

Mr Williamson said the Government expects to deliver 50,000 devices to schools across the country on January 4 to support remote and online learning, adding that 100,000 devices will be delivered during the first week of term.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said the decision to delay face-to-face teaching for secondary pupils is “unsurprising”, adding that a “difficult balancing act” between keeping education fully open and suppressing the virus “has clearly swung in the direction of tackling the immediate public health crisis”.

But he said concerns remain about the “huge logistical challenge” of recruiting and training staff to run mass testing centres for secondaries and colleges.

Mr Barton, who said the Government has “made a habit of chaotic 11th-hour announcements which leave schools and colleges picking up the pieces”, said support for mass testing remains insufficient and discussions with ministers and officials will continue.

Laying out new plans for the return of pupils to secondary schools, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “In secondary schools all vulnerable children and children of critical workers will go back next week across England as originally planned, but we will ask exam year pupils in secondary to learn remotely during the first week of term and return to the classroom from January 11.

“The remaining secondary school pupils – non-exam groups – will go back a week later, that is from January 18.”

He suggested these plans could change again depending on rates of infection and added: “I want to stress that depending on the spread of the disease it may be necessary to take further action in their cases as well in the worst affected areas.”

Universities are also being asked to reduce the number of students returning to campus from the beginning of next month, Mr Williamson told MPs, adding that students who need practical learning to gain their professional qualifications should be prioritised.

He said all university students should be offered two rapid coronavirus tests on their return to campus.

