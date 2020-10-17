Confusion for Greater Manchester amid row between No 10 and mayor Andy Burnham

Confusion has been cast over lockdown talks between Downing Street and Greater Manchester after mayor Andy Burnham denied No 10’s suggestion talks had been arranged to attempt to end the row.

Downing Street said a call between the two sides had been scheduled for Sunday morning, as both sides come under pressure to come to an agreement over Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions.

But the office for Mr Burnham, who is resisting the highest level of controls without more financial support for workers and businesses, flatly denied a call had been scheduled.

Boris Johnson was also under renewed pressure on Saturday to impose a short national lockdown known as a circuit-breaker to slow Covid-19’s resurgence.

The calls came as new controls including in Lancashire and London mean 28 million people, more than half of England, are living under heightened restrictions.

Labour joined the Prime Minister, who has warned he could impose restrictions without local agreement, in warning that the situation in Greater Manchester is “grave”.

Mr Burnham said no meetings had taken place since Thursday morning and urged in a joint statement with council leaders that “we are ready to meet at any time”.

Downing Street on Saturday indicated a call had been scheduled for the following morning after a message was left with Mr Burnham.

But a spokesman for the mayor said: “Nothing has yet been arranged.”

A Downing Street source responded: “No 10 reached out this morning to try and arrange a meeting with the Mayor of Manchester.

“We will continue to try and reach an agreement on these difficult, yet necessary, measures to protect the NHS and the people of Manchester.”

Shadow education secretary Kate Green earlier called for an end to the “blame game” and for discussions to resume to get the region an adequate support package.

The Labour MP for Stretford and Urmston told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “That has not been offered by the Government.

“There hasn’t even been discussions over the past 24 hours between the Government and Greater Manchester’s leaders.

“We have to have our local leaders around the table with the Prime Minister or with his representatives to thrash out a deal today.”

Around 1.5 million more people woke up to Tier 3 restrictions when Lancashire joined the Liverpool region living under the severest controls, with pubs and bars closed unless they can serve meals and indoor mixing banned.

