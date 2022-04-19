Confusion, anger, elation: Demise of travel mask mandate divides Americans, again

ANNE FLAHERTY
·5 min read
Confusion, anger, elation: Demise of travel mask mandate divides Americans, again

Brooke Tansley and her husband Scott Herrmann were aboard a Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles on Monday with their two young children when the pilot told passengers over the loudspeaker that masks were now optional.

"I'm sorry to interrupt you, but I think you're going to want to hear this. I have some really exciting news," Tansley remembers the pilot saying. "The TSA (Transportation Security Administration) has lifted the mask mandate. You can all take off your masks."

Tansley could hear scattered cheers and applause. She was stunned, then scared.

The couple had gone to extraordinary lengths to protect their kids who at ages 4-years-old and 8-months-old still don't qualify for a vaccine. Her youngest also can't wear a mask, and she had planned during her trip to meet up with a coworker who was immunocompromised. It was their first flight since the pandemic began.

"I don't begrudge him his excitement," she told ABC News of the pilot. "I just wish that he would have taken a minute to consider people in different circumstances and the decision he was making on behalf of everyone on that plane."

Delta Air Lines, responding to the family's experience, encouraged patience.

“We empathize with all who are navigating this sudden change in federal policy. As we work to provide our customers and people the most up-to-date information for their travels, we continue to encourage everyone to be patient and understanding with one another. Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people,” the airline said in a statement to ABC News.

For a pandemic that seems never-ending, the federal government's 15-month travel mask mandate came to a surprisingly abrupt end Monday after a Trump-appointed federal judge declared the mandate unlawful. Major airlines swiftly dropped the mandate they had grown to loathe, along with Amtrak, Uber and Lyft.

PHOTO: Clara, right, and Russo Herrmann are seen here in an undated file photo. (Courtesy Brooke Tansley)
PHOTO: Clara, right, and Russo Herrmann are seen here in an undated file photo. (Courtesy Brooke Tansley)

But airports in New York and Philadelphia kept their mask mandates intact -- creating the confusing situation that people could fly maskless from one airport but have to put it back on depending upon where they land.

The Biden administration, which had recently renewed the mandate until May 3, seemed to be caught off guard by the judge's decision, scrambling in the hours that followed to respond to questions. On Monday evening, an administration official told reporters that the TSA would no longer enforce the rule, even though federal health experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would still recommended masks while traveling.

"This was deeply disappointing," tweeted Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House coordinator for COVID-19. "CDC scientists had asked for 15 days to make a more data-driven durable decision. We should have given it to them."

As of late Tuesday though, it remained unclear how hard President Joe Biden might fight the ruling. The Justice Department said in a statement it would appeal the recent ruling if the CDC deemed it necessary. The CDC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The biggest hint though came from Biden himself. With the clock ticking toward the May 3 deadline, Biden suggested to reporters that a legal fight on masks wasn't his priority.

When asked if people should continue to wear masks on planes, Biden responded tersely: "That's up to them."

Several legal experts told ABC that the Biden administration might not want to pursue a legal challenge for both pragmatic and political reasons. For one, by the time any kind of legal wrangling takes place, the administration might be willing to let the mask mandate expire anyway.

MORE: President Joe Biden to create interagency task force focused on long COVID

Another factor is that the case would likely have to go before the U.S. Supreme Court, where a favorable ruling isn't a sure bet. The high court's conservative majority has ruled against federal powers on other pandemic-era restrictions related to housing evictions and vaccine mandates for private industry.

Also, many Americans simply don't like the mandate.

"Politically and legally, the administration is not going to have a lot of incentive to pursue this," said Sarah Isgur, an ABC News contributor and former Justice Department official during the Trump administration.

PHOTO: Brooke Tansley with her 8 month old son Russo and her 4 year old daughter Clara in this undated file photo. (Courtesy Brooke Tansley)
PHOTO: Brooke Tansley with her 8 month old son Russo and her 4 year old daughter Clara in this undated file photo. (Courtesy Brooke Tansley)

Jeffrey Lubbers, a professor of administrative law at American University's Washington College of Law, said he thinks the Florida judge's ruling was "highly questionable" and that there's ample room to challenge it. But whether the administration fights to defend the mandate would probably have more to do with preserving the federal government's power to prevent the spread of communicable diseases -- a power that could be useful in the future.

"This mandate is supposed to expire in two weeks, and it's also an unpopular mandate. So, it it worth going to court?" he said. But on the flip side, "what happens in two or three months if there's a new variant and we have a ruling on the books that says CDC can't regulate this? The government has a political calculation here too."

Isgur said it's possible the administration also is considering the upside of having a court ruling to blame if COVID cases increase as a result of the mandate being lifted.

"At some point, the pandemic restrictions had to end, and no one wants to be left holding the bag," she said.

As for Tansley, she said she hopes people will be compassionate and consider the immunocompromised and families like hers whose kids remain unprotected. She also doesn't know how her family will get home next week and whether they'll make the decision to fly again.

"It made me sad and upset to know that my family and my coworker's safety have been put at risk because of one powerful person in a position and then a pilot who made a call to change the policy in mid-flight. It was something that could have easily waited," she said.

ABC News' Justin Gomez, Cheyenne Haslett and Amanda Maile contributed to this report.

Confusion, anger, elation: Demise of travel mask mandate divides Americans, again originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Will you wear a mask at SRQ or Tampa airports now that COVID mandate has changed?

    A few airlines and the TSA changed their face masks policy to optional on Monday. How do you plan to fly? Take our poll.

  • Feds indict 2 men accused of impersonating federal agents

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Two men accused of impersonating federal agents and offering gifts and free apartments to Secret Service officers have been indicted by a federal grand jury, prosecutors said Tuesday. Arian Taherzadeh and Haider Ali were indicted in Washington on charges of false impersonation of a federal officer and possessing a large-capacity ammunition device. The case was thrust into the public spotlight earlier this month when more than a dozen FBI agents raided a luxury apartment buildin

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Brayden Schenn scores in OT to lift Blues past Wild, 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored 56 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues wrapped up a playoff spot, beating the Minnesota Wild 6-5 on Saturday for their season-high eighth straight victory. Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev, David Perron, Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich scored in regulation and Ville Husso made 31 saves. Schenn ended it after Minnesota rallied with a four-goal third period. The Blues swept the season series against Minnesota, their likely first-round opponent,

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Hartman-Kane beefs spills over into social media

    The disagreement between Ryan Hartman and Evander Kane has taken on new — and hilarious — life on social media.

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.

  • Sinclair's Portland Thorns FC survive comeback from San Diego Wave to grab victory in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Christine Sinclair's Portland Thorns FC survived a near-comeback from the San Diego Wave to claim a 3-2 victory in NWSL Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Portland, Ore. Portland (3-1-1) wasted no time in getting on the board as Sophia Smith scored in the fourth minute of the game. Midfielder Hina Sugita doubled the Thorns' lead in the 21st minute and then added another in the 41st minute on a cross from Sinclair that was tipped by a Wave defender. Sinclair played all 90 minutes in the win. Comin

  • Hobey Baker winner accepts 6-month suspension for banned substance

    Dryden McKay, college hockey's MVP this season, was handed a 6-month ban from competition after it was determined he consumed a tainted vitamin D supplement.

  • Johansson lifts Capitals, snaps Avs' 9-game winning streak

    DENVER (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 9:14 remaining, Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots and the playoff-bound Washington Capitals snapped the Colorado Avalanche’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory Monday night. Alex Ovechkin and Garnet Hathaway also added goals for a Washington team that clinched an Eastern Conference playoff spot the night before, courtesy of Toronto beating the New York Islanders. The Capitals have qualified for the postseason in eight straight se

  • Umpire in Blue Jays game missed a shocking number of calls

    Umpire Jeff Nelson called only 68 percent of strikes correctly in Toronto's loss to Oakland.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Marshawn Lynch, Macklemore join Seattle Kraken ownership group

    Grammy and Super Bowl winners, respectively, Macklemore and Lynch will lead initiatives to connect with hockey fans, music lovers and community members alike.

  • Islanders legend Mike Bossy dead at 65

    Hockey Hall of Fame forward and four-time Stanley Cup champion Mike Bossy has died at the age of 65.

  • Blackhawks top Sharks 5-4 in SO to end 8-game slide

    CHICAGO (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored the lone goal in the shootout after having three assists in regulation and the Chicago Blackhawks snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night. DeBrincat beat James Reimer with an in-tight move in the third round of the shootout. Chicago’s Kevin Lankinen followed by stopping Erik Karlsson’s slap shot from the slot as Chicago ended an 0-6-2 slide. Patrick Kane scored his 24th goal and added two assists for Chica

  • Devils land a blow to Vegas' playoff hopes with 3-2 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nathan Bastian had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Monday night. The Golden Knights blew their chance to gain ground on the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division, and their playoff hopes lessened severely with just five games left to play. Vegas is three points back of Los Angeles in the division and four points back of Dallas and Nashville for a wild-card berth. In a rare win for the Devils — their 13th in their last 40 g

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th