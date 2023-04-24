Confusing road sign leaves Simcoe drivers with nowhere to turn

New road signs restricting left- and right-hand turns at a T-intersection in Simcoe seemingly left drivers with two equally undesirable choices — slowly back up into the car behind them, or drive into the guardrail across the street.

The signs effectively turned a side street called Crescent Boulevard into a dead end where it meets Queensway East, Simcoe’s main east-west thoroughfare. Norfolk County said the signs were installed “to address safety concerns at this intersection.”

But it was unclear how banning all turns would do anything but raise the ire of residents, who took to social media to gripe about the illogical signage. Commenters pointed out that there is a still a stop sign on the road — suggesting turns are possible — and wondered why the county did not simply ban left turns onto Queensway, a busy four-lane road.

Some residents questioned the safety explanation, pointing out cars turning onto the side street from Queensway were at risk of colliding with cars on Crescent making three-point turns due to the restrictions.

On Facebook, one resident asked Mayor Amy Martin if the signs were a belated April Fools’ prank. “Unfortunately not a prank,” Martin replied.

“‪Staff has concerns over the poor sightlines and wanted the public to be aware prior to a permanent plan being developed. Engineering determined this would be an intermediary solution and communications shared with public interest and safety in mind. To be continued …”

Hundreds of confused comments later, the county did a U-turn on the sign scheme.

“Wow, Norfolk County, we see there is a lot of passion for this project. Thanks to all of you for weighing in,” read an update posted to the county’s Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

“The rationale for the signage is to ensure safety for drivers and pedestrians at this intersection that has poor sightlines. We agree it could be confusing, so until the second stage of the project can be completed, operations staff will be removing the signs tomorrow.”

This summer, the county said the road will be narrowed at the intersection and turned into a one-way street, with traffic only allowed to turn onto Crescent from Queensway.

