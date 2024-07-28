“Confuse some things” – Enzo Maresca pinpoints what his players ‘did bad’ vs Celtic

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has been discussing some post-match analysis after his side’s 4-1 defeat against Celtic in America last night.

It was just Chelsea’s second pre-season game of the new campaign, whilst it was Celtic’s fifth game, and the winning side were certainly much fresher and fitter looking than Chelsea who were sluggish and laboured at times, as expected at this moment in pre-season.

But the defeat was a bad one for Chelsea regardless of any of that, and Maresca has been discussing what his players ‘did bad’ in this game.

Poor off the ball

Nkunku grabbed a late consolation goal from the spot

Maresca says his players were not good enough off the ball last night, and he explained why in quotes via Football London:

“For sure, we need many things to improve off the ball. One of the things we did bad today was when the ball was not under pressure, to maintain the high-line. When the ball is not under pressure, you need to drop.

“We still confuse some things on and off the ball. For me, it’s normal in this moment. We are trying to do something new. But for sure, game after game, training after training, we are going to be ready.

“The result is always important but in this moment we need to judge and analyse different things. On the ball we created chances, off the ball we probably conceded too much and that is something we need to improve.

“What was important to realise was the difference between us and them in terms of physical condition. You can see they played already three or four games and they start the season soon. For us, you can see we struggled a bit physically.”