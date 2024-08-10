Conforto scores on Canha's sacrifice fly in 9th and Giants edge Tigers 3-2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Michael Conforto scored on Mark Canha's sacrifice fly with one out in the ninth inning, giving the San Francisco Giants to a 3-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night after being no-hit through six innings.

Canha lifted a 2-2 fastball from Shelby Miller to deep left to score Conforto, who had walked. Heliot Ramos led off the inning with a grounder up the middle that Tigers second baseman Colt Keith misplayed for an error. It was the Giants 10th walk-off win this season.

Tyler Rogers (2-3) retired all three batters he faced to get the win.

The Giants didn't get much offense going over the first six innings against the combination of Beau Brieske and Kenta Maeda. San Francisco's only runner came in the first inning when Ramos walked.

The Tigers jumped to a 1-0 second-inning lead after a standup leadoff double from Gio Urshela and Ryan Vilade's sacrifice fly.

Despite looking suddenly uncomfortable and pitching firmly in the 80 mph range for the majority of the second and third innings, San Francisco's Robbie Ray worked through the jam and kept the Tigers from scoring again until Javier Báez stole third and scored on a throwing error by Giants catcher Curt Casali in the fifth.

Maeda pitched 4 2/3 innings after taking over for Brieske in the fourth, notched two strikeouts and allowed two runs. Jason Foley (3-4) took the loss.

Ray had seven strikeouts in six innings. He allowed five hits and two runs in his fourth game since returning from Tommy John surgery.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: Both INF Matt Vierling and SS Javier Báez were designated day-to-day following Thursday's loss to the Seattle Mariners. Báez was removed from Detroit's starting lineup Thursday due to neck soreness but started Friday. Vierling, who was having back spasms and was pulled midgame in the series finale against the Mariners, sat out Friday. ...RHP Casey Mize began injury rehabilitation in Triple-A Toledo.

Giants: INF Wilmer Flores was ruled out for the season on Aug. 6 to undergo surgery for right-knee tendinitis. Mark Canha, who was acquired from the Tigers at the trade deadline, is expected to help play first base in his absence. ...2B Thairo Estrada is expected to take batting practice on the field in the near future and is probable to return before the end of the month.

UP NEXT RHP Logan Webb (9-8, 3.42 ERA) will take the mound for the Giants on Saturday. Detroit will throw another bullpen game and have not yet announced their starting pitcher.

Emily Ohman, The Associated Press