As Conflict in Israel Raged, Elon Musk Promoted Known Misinformation Peddlers

Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

As Israel came under an unprecedented attack by Palestinian militants Saturday that threatened to drag the entire region into a deadly conflict, Elon Musk logged on to his platform X, formerly called Twitter, to promote the accounts of known misinformation peddlers as good sources of information on the rapidly unfolding war. “For following the war in real-time, @WarMonitors & @sentdefender are good,” Musk posted—ignoring the fact that both accounts have over the past year spread a number of online hoaxes and false information, including the claim back in May that an explosion had gone off near the White House. The rumor later went viral and led to a short-lived but significant dip in the stock market, according to The Washington Post.

Read it at The Washington Post

Read more at The Daily Beast.