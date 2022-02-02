Confirmed: UM hiring major-college veteran Kevin Steele as new defensive coordinator

On the eve of National Signing Day, University of Miami coach Mario Cristobal has pulled in a college coach with plenty of big-time experience as its new defensive coordinator.

The Miami Herald has confirmed that Kevin Steele, 63, who last served as defensive coordinator at Auburn from 2016 to 2020 and knows Cristobal from when they were both assistants at Alabama, is coming to Coral Gables.

Steele’s hire was first reported by On3.com.

Steele reportedly had been set to become the defensive coordinator at Maryland.

Steele also was the defensive coordinator/linebackers coach at LSU in 2015 and was at Alabama in 2103 (director of player personnel) and 2014 (linebackers) and before that in 2007 (defensive coordinator) and 2008 (linebackers).

Among several other major stops, he was the linebackers coach for the Carolina Panthers from 1995-1998.

UM’s biggest target Wednesday on signing day is five-star Miami Monsignor Pace defensive end Shemar Stewart, who is heavily considering the Hurricanes and Texas A&M, and has said he wanted to know who the next UM defensive coordinator would be before being confident with choosing the Canes.

Previously, former Miami head coach Manny Diaz, now the linebackers coach at Penn State, served as UM’s defensive coordinator.

This story will be updated.