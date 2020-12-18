Confirmed COVID-19 cases among First Nations in some B.C. regions double the rest of the population

·4 min read

The First Nations Health Authority has released new data that supports what First Nations leaders have said since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — that some Indigenous people are harder hit when it comes to contracting the virus.

In B.C.'s Northern Health region, nearly 36 per cent of people with confirmed cases are First Nations, even though the Indigenous people there make up less than 17 per cent of that region's population.

That high number means First Nations people have confirmed COVID-19 cases at twice the rate of the rest of the population in B.C.'s north — and that rate is 2.5 times higher on Vancouver Island.

Judith Sayers, the president of the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council on Vancouver Island, has lobbied the provincial government to release data about the proximity of COVID-19 cases to Indigenous communities since March. The new data released does not specify communities with outbreaks or exposures, only cases in health authorities.

"It's alarming and it's scary," Sayers said, pointing to cases rising in some communities.

Facebook
Facebook

She says the high numbers are a result of poverty, overcrowding, and lack of resources in some communities, and speaks to the need for more specific data.

'Worst health inequity'

Kim van der Woerd, a First Nations data analyst who reviewed the new data, said while she didn't expect the figures to be as high in some regions, the numbers are "not surprising."

"We experience the worst health inequity in terms of prevalence of issues and access to health care," van der Woerd said.

As of Dec. 9, the total number of COVID-19 cases among First Nations in B.C. was 1,464, with 297 in the Fraser Health region, 72 in Interior Health, 140 in Island Health, 508 in Vancouver Coastal Health and 445 in the Northern health region.

There have been 17 COVID-19-related deaths among First Nations since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Dec. 8, 34 or 2.4 per cent of active First Nations cases were hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The data is also broken down into COVID-19 cases among urban and rural First Nations people in British Columbia as a whole.

It shows that 959 confirmed COVID-19 cases are off reserve and 459 are in or near First Nation communities. In B.C., about 65 per cent of First Nations people live off reserve and in urban centres, so the numbers reflect that.

The figures may actually be higher because some First Nations people do not identify themselves to the health care system out of fear of racism, for example.

Vaccine rollout in First Nations communities

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends key populations for early vaccination, including adults in Indigenous communities — whether urban or rural — where infection can have disproportionate consequences.

The B.C. government, however, does not specify urban Indigenous populations for vaccine priority. Its priorities include Indigenous people living in remote and rural communities and high-risk people living in group settings like shelters, which could include some urban Indigenous people.

"If one looks at the socioeconomic conditions of Indigenous people [living in remote and rural areas], many of our people are impoverished, live in poverty and there's a lack of economic development opportunities," said Warner Adam, the chief executive officer of Carrier Family Services, an organization responsible for 11 First Nations and 14 communities in B.C.'s central and northern Interior.

He said housing is a huge concern in some communities with multi-generational families living under one roof.

"It definitely increases the vulnerability of the virus catching wave in many of our communities," he said.

Getting the vaccine into those vulnerable communities, Adam says, is key.

Michael McArthur/CBC
Michael McArthur/CBC

Because the already-approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has to be stored at extremely cold temperatures, Indigenous leaders see the Moderna vaccine as a more feasible option for remote and rural Indigenous communities located far from specialized storage facilities.

The Moderna vaccine, which requires only standard refrigeration, is expected to be approved for use in Canada soon.

Cities should be priority, says medical officer

About 78 per cent of all Indigenous people in B.C. — including all First Nations members, Metis and Inuit — don't live on reserves.

Leaders say urban Indigenous people must be included in the provinces's early vaccine sequencing.

"We know that many of our urban populations are really struggling," said Shannon McDonald, acting chief medical officer at the First Nations Health Authority.

"The virus has impacted populations, for example, in the Downtown Eastside in Vancouver quite heavily and people have gotten sicker and there have been several deaths there," she added.

She said at provincial health meeting, leaders are speaking about the prioritization of urban Indigenous populations.

"So, yes, they will be prioritized, but exactly the date or with which product is still too early to tell," she said.

Latest Stories

  • NBA investigating claim that Jerry West owes man $2.5M for help luring Kawhi Leonard to Clippers

    A man with purported ties to "Uncle Dennis" is suing West and the Los Angeles Clippers.

  • Week 15 fantasy football rankings: Chasing a championship

    Complete positional rankings to prepare you for your semifinal matchup.

  • Ontario public health to weigh possibility of NHL restart as lockdown looms

    The NHL is considering having all seven Canadian teams play the upcoming season in the United States, according to multiple media reports. 

  • Sixers' Daryl Morey disputes reports that Ben Simmons is available in James Harden trade talks

    The Sixers are one of James Harden's two preferred trade destinations.

  • Jarvis Landry calls Marcus Peters a 'coward' for spitting at him

    Jarvis Landry responded as expected to Marcus Peters' repeated acts of disrespect.

  • Russia barred from next 2 Olympics, World Cup, but 'watered-down' doping ban 'devastating' to critics

    An international court confirmed that Russia will pay a hefty price for its state-sponsored doping scheme.

  • Henrik Lundqvist will sit out NHL season due to heart condition

    The former Vezina Trophy winner announced Thursday on Twitter that he will skip the upcoming NHL campaign due to a heart condition.

  • NBA Foundation announces $2 million in grants to help Black communities

    Its board of directors also announced Greg Taylor has been pegged as the first executive director. Taylor will take over in January after serving as a senior vice president of player development, having been involved with assisting players with professional and social development.

  • Inside Masai Ujiri's contract negotiations

    Host William Lou speaks with Michael Grange of Sportsnet to get an inside look at the negotiations behind Masai Ujiri's next contract.

  • Diana Taurasi calls 2020 one of WNBA's 'proudest years'

    Diana Taurasi is proud of what the WNBA accomplished in 2020, and is definitely not thinking about retiring any time soon.

  • Watch: Charlie Woods looks like a Tiger clone in prep for father-son tournament

    Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie are teaming up for the first time at the PNC Championship.

  • Sun Belt championship game canceled due to COVID-19 exposure at No. 12 Coastal Carolina

    Coastal Carolina (11-0) was set to take on No. 19 Louisiana (9-1). The Chanticleers would have been missing an entire position group.

  • Mets welcome McCann | FastCast

    The Mets introduce the team's new catcher James McCann, plus Mike Zunino returns to the Rays leads this edition of FastCast

  • Charles Barkley: Kyrie Irving's not 'the smartest guy in the room'

    Charles Barkley gave an impassioned voice to Kyrie Irving's critics on Thursday.

  • Still the beginning for some, NBA preseason nears its end

    A preseason that's just beginning for some players is already ending for others.James Harden suited up in Houston for only the second time, with newcomer Christian Wood getting his first — and only — action in a strong debut. The Rockets' 128-106 victory over San Antonio on Thursday was the finale of their four-game exhibition slate, so the rest of their preparation for the regular season will have to come in practices.That's not ideal for a rookie coach such as Stephen Silas, but it isn't much easier even for a veteran like the Spurs' Gregg Popovich, whose team was playing its last of three games.“I would think any coach would say he’s said he was more ready in the past,” Popovich said.The Rockets looked more ready Thursday, with Wood finishing with 27 points and 10 rebounds in his first action since leaving Detroit for Houston. Harden had 20 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and a pretty between-the-legs pass to his new big man, and Eric Gordon scored 23 points.Before, there was more time between the opening of training camps and the start of the regular season, more opportunities to schedule games. This time, with everything shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic, four tune-up games is all anyone could get, and some opted for only half that.Popovich said that's prevented coaches from putting in all the schemes they want, and Silas was more concerned with keeping his players healthy than strategy, anyway. He rested newcomers DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall.Wall's old team, the Washington Wizards, got Bradley Beal on the floor for the first time but are still waiting to see Russell Westbrook, who was swapped for Wall.Preseason play ends Saturday after barely a week of action. Coaches will then have just a couple days from there to finalize rosters before real games begin.“Fortunately everybody’s in the same boat, so there’s nobody ahead of anybody else,” Popovich said.Thursday's games:ROCKETS 128, SPURS 106At Houston, Bruno Caboclo chipped in 12 points off the bench as Houston finished 3-1. The Rockets led by as much as 34 points.DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points for the Spurs, who finished 0-3. Rookie Devin Vassell had 18 points off the bench, Dejounte Murray added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Patty Mills scored 16 points.LaMarcus Aldridge shot 3 for 12, missing all five 3-point attempts, and had six points for the Spurs.PISTONS 97, WIZARDS 86At Washington, Josh Jackson scored 17 points off the bench for Detroit.Jerami Grant scored 15 points and Delon Wright added 13 as the Pistons (2-1) led by as much as 26 points.Beal scored 10 points in 16 minutes. Troy Brown Jr. led Washington (0-2) with 14 points.GRIZZLIES 128, HAWKS 106At Atlanta, Ja Morant had 18 points and 13 assists for the Grizzlies (3-0). Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 24 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 13 rebounds.Kyle Anderson had 11 points and seven rebounds as Memphis made 19 3-pointers.De'Andre Hunter scored 22 points for the Hawks (1-2). Trae Young shot 4 for 15 and finished with 15 points and six assists, and Clint Capela had 13 points and nine rebounds.HORNETS 123, MAGIC 115At Orlando, Florida, Terry Rozier scored 20 points and rookie LaMelo Ball came off the bench to add 18 more.Devonte' Graham also had 18 for the Hornets (1-2), while Miles Bridges finished with 17. Charlotte made 18 3-pointers, with Ball and Graham knocking down four apiece.Nikola Vucevic had 27 points and 12 rebounds for the Magic. Markelle Fultz added 14 points, six rebounds and six assists.The Associated Press

  • Raiders TE Darren Waller honors late Ravens teammate Lorenzo Taliaferro after TD

    The former Ravens running back died on Wednesday. He was 28.

  • Mad Bets: Most popular bets for NFL Week 15

    Minty Bets is joined by Las Vegas oddsmaker Dave Sharapan to talk about the games with the most significant line movement in Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season.

  • Raiders QB Derek Carr leaves game with groin injury

    Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has left the game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a groin injury.Carr came up lame on a third-down scramble near the goal line in the first quarter for the Raiders on Thursday night. He went immediately to the locker room and the team says he will not return.Carr has started 108 of 110 regular-season games for the Raiders since taking over as starter as a rookie in Week 1 in 2014. He missed the final game of the 2016 season and a playoff game that that season with a broken leg and one game in 2017 with a broken bone in his back.Marcus Mariota, the No. 2 overall pick in 2015 by Tennessee, took over for Carr on the next drive for the Raiders. It is Mariota’s first action all season after signing a contract with $7.5 million guaranteed this season.Mariota led the Raiders to a TD on his first drive, connecting on a 35-yard pass to Darren Waller.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press

  • Browns' Landry calls Ravens CB Peters 'coward' for spitting

    CLEVELAND — Days after their hard-hitting game, the Ravens and Browns are still bashing each other.Cleveland wide receiver Jarvis Landry on Thursday called Baltimore cornerback Marcus Peters “a coward” for appearing to spit at him during Monday night's game.A video taken from the national TV broadcast shows Peters spitting in Landry's direction at the end of the first quarter. Landry has his back turned and is walking in the opposite direction and toward Cleveland's huddle when Peters spits.Landry said the action was uncalled for.“He’s a coward,” Landry said Thursday on a Zoom call after practice. “He knew that maybe behind my back he could do things like that, but to my face he wouldn’t. Take it for what it’s worth and now I know. Everybody knows what type of player he is and the type of person he is and just move on from there.”On Baltimore's flight home following the Ravens' last-second 47-42 win, Peters was filmed by a teammate calling Landry and injured Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. “homegirls.”Peters' act could be considered more troubling given the COVID-19 pandemic. Peters could face punishment from the NFL, which reviews every game for possible fines. Any discipline against Peters would be announced Saturday.Landry spoke in measured tones when discussing the incident, but was clearly upset.“Be a man about if you’re going to do something like that,” Landry said. “I don’t know about protocols, but if there is a protocol about being a man, that sure ain’t it right there.”In a statement issued by the Ravens, Peters said: “I didn’t spit at Jarvis. Where I come from, when you have an issue with someone, you deal with it face-to-face, man-to-man. Anyone who believes that I intentionally spit at him does not know me — plain and simple.”Baltimore hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.Landry was asked if he would welcome a third game between the Browns and Ravens this season — in the playoffs.“I won’t lose sleep, but definitely going to make it another game to remember,” Landry said, adding he doesn't have a history with Peters. "Whatever his beef is, I don’t know, but if that’s what he want, he definitely got it.”It's the latest bad blood between the AFC North rivals.Last year, the Browns accused Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey of choking Beckham when he had him pinned on the ground after a play.Also, after Monday's game, Baltimore running back J.K. Dobbins gloated on Twitter about a big hit on Browns safety Andrew Sendejo, who suffered a concussion.“Boy better bring his big boy britches next time, because I’m coming strong every run,” Dobbins tweeted.Dobbins subsequently deleted his post, and sent out another: "It’s a competitive game … people talk trash on the field all the time I respect bro like chill haha I hope he's okay.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press

  • Why it's time to stop enforcing anti-doping rules in sports

    It's time to wave the white flag. The war on performance-enhancing drugs has been lost. Russia's watered-down ban is only more evidence of that.