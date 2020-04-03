Confirmed case of COVID-19 at Calgary women's shelter

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at the YW Sheriff King shelter for women and their children, representatives said Thursday.

An employee at the facility developed symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 on March 21 and has been in self-isolation since the symptoms began, said Delia Popa, a spokesperson for YW.

"Keeping our employees and clients safe is our top priority. We are an essential service because the 200 women and children we serve in our shelters and housing facilities have nowhere else to go," Popa said in an email.

Alberta Health Services reached out to everyone who came in contact with the employee, Popa said, and those individuals have been in self-isolation since March 21.

During Thursday's daily news conference, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, confirmed the case, saying the safety of these facilities is a "serious issue."

"It's one that is being faced across Canada," she said. "I know that residents and their families are concerned, and I want to stress that I hear their concerns.

"Please know that we are doing everything possible to protect them from COVID-19."

Remaining a safe space

Kim Ruse, CEO of the Calgary Women's Emergency Shelter, said that given the scope of the pandemic, it was only a matter of time before a case showed up in such a setting.

"I'm not surprised, because communal living situations are particularly at risk," Ruse said. "However, I also know that all the shelters in the city are following the protocols as laid out by Alberta Health Services and doing their very best to keep the environment very safe."

Despite concern surrounding communal living facilities, Ruse said shelters were working hard to provide clean and safe conditions so they could continue to serve the community.

"There's a recognition that in times like these, family violence does increase. So we need to be able to be a safe space for women to be able to go to," Ruse said.