Confirmed: Barcelona received record-breaking bid for Lamine Yamal

La Liga giants Barcelona opted to reject a world-record transfer offer for youngster Lamine Yamal prior to the summer window swinging open.

As much was confirmed by none other than Barca president Joan Laporta on Thursday.

Speaking during an appearance on ‘Barca One’, Laporta was drawn on the talents of wide-man Lamine, as well as his value on the market.

And the Spanish patron, in his response, went on to confirm that he and the board at the Camp Nou turned down a proposal worth a quarter of a billion euro for the club’s crown jewel earlier this year:

“We received a bid worth €250m for Lamine Yamal and we turned it down.”

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, has since provided further context to the situation.

The bid in question arrived in Barcelona’s offices before the summer transfer window had actually opened, and came courtesy of Paris Saint-Germain, who had identified Lamine as a potential replacement for the outbound Kylian Mbappé.

Conor Laird – GSFN