How Will You Configure Your Off-Road Lamborghini?

The Huracan Sterrato is the first off-road capable version of Lamborghini's V-10 supercar, and it's also the last variant of the model before it rides off into the sunset, replaced by a car that's likely a hybrid with a turbocharged V-8. So, while you have the chance, why not build your own Sterrato?

Like all Lamborghinis, the options are pretty much endless, and Lambo will surely do whatever you want beyond this configurator. The one I built ditches the optional livery and goes with the same shade of violet that was on the 30th-anniversary Diablo. Then there are a bunch of bronze accents and skid plates because I'm a child, along with a roof rack and the extra lights, because why not? You can go for wilder paint jobs, a full livery, and more. No matter what, this isn't flying under the radar.

The Sterrato is mostly about appearances anyway, since most of these cars won't see any serious time jumping dunes or running up hills. It'll be at cars and coffees, shopping malls, and may see an occasional dirt road. So why not have fun with it? You can configure your own Sterrato here.

