Confident Gamecocks face No. 21 Volunteers

South Carolina will look to build off its biggest win of the season, an upset of No. 18 Kentucky, when the Gamecocks host No. 21 Tennessee on Saturday in a battle of two SEC teams with postseason aspirations.

South Carolina forward Chris Silva continued his breakout season, tying his career-high with 27 points and helping the Gamecocks overcome a 14-point deficit in the second half to knock off the Wildcats 76-68 on Tuesday night.

"Obviously, anytime you're down in the second half and figure out a way to come back, it's good," South Carolina coach Frank Martin told reporters after the win.

Martin said he was most proud of the leadership Silva, Wes Myers and Frank Booker displayed. Unlike in games at Alabama, Temple and Clemson, players took responsibility against Kentucky to make sure the game didn't slip away when things started to go sideways.

"Those three guys said not tonight. We were trying to hang our head again. Credit to them," Martin said.

Tennessee (12-5, 3-3 SEC) is looking to bounce back from a tough 59-55 loss at Missouri on Wednesday.

The Vols erased a 10-point deficit in the final seven minutes, but couldn't complete the comeback and had their three-game win streak snapped, which included a 76-65 win over Kentucky.

The 55 points were a season-low for coach Rick Barnes' squad. The Vols couldn't find their shooting touch and connected on 21 of 54 from the field and only went 5 of 21 from beyond the arc.

Free throws doomed Tennessee as the Volunteers made only 8 of 13 attempts. The Tigers went 15-for-17.

"I think this is a typical SEC game," Barnes said. "I think it is going to be like this all year. I think they're all going to be hard like this. I don't think you can go anywhere.

"I think it's going to be a grind wherever you go. I think this is the best basketball league in the country."