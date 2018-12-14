Confidence trail returning at Scottish Open for former world champion Murphy

(Richard Sellers/PA)

Shaun Murphy is hoping to make it third time lucky and put behind him a dreadful season as he faces Sam Baird in the Scottish Open quarter-finals.

The 2005 world champion has lost his last two matches against his lowly opponent, a whitewash in the International Championship still a stinging memory.

But he’ll have to improve on what has been an underwhelming campaign if he is to cast that unwanted run to one side.

Murphy crashed out in round one of the UK Championship to unfancied Chen Feilong, just a fortnight after losing out in his Northern Ireland Open opener to a familiar foe in Baird.

But whatever happens from now on, Murphy knows just reaching the quarter-final is a much-needed way to head into the Christmas break.

“I came here this week with no confidence at all, and if I leave here after this next match then I’ll leave with slightly more confidence than I had before,” he said.

“It’s nice to string a few wins together and I’ve been going for my shots – whatever happens for the rest of this week, I’m not sure it’s a turning point just yet but I feel better than I did.

“Sam Baird beat me 6-0 in the International Championship qualifiers and I didn’t play my best, but he played very well from the get-go.

“He’s having another good week by rights, nobody has put him there or just given it to him. So it’s back to the drawing board and getting ready for it again.

“Change is as good as a rest, I’ve tried a few different things in terms of going for a few shots, but all my good moments in my career have coincided with going for things.

“I hope Sam doesn’t turn up, but if he does then we’ll have to go again – he’s beaten me the last two times, let’s hope he doesn’t make it three.”

