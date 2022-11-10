Some Confidence Is Lacking In Seacera Group Berhad's (KLSE:SEACERA) P/E

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may consider Seacera Group Berhad (KLSE:SEACERA) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 15.5x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at Seacera Group Berhad over the last year, which is not ideal at all. It might be that many expect the company to still outplay most other companies over the coming period, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Seacera Group Berhad, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Is There Enough Growth For Seacera Group Berhad?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like Seacera Group Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 12% decrease to the company's bottom line. At least EPS has managed not to go completely backwards from three years ago in aggregate, thanks to the earlier period of growth. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 13% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

In light of this, it's alarming that Seacera Group Berhad's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with recent growth rates.

What We Can Learn From Seacera Group Berhad's P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Seacera Group Berhad revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look worse than current market expectations. When we see weak earnings with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Seacera Group Berhad has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Seacera Group Berhad. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

