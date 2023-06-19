Some Confidence Is Lacking In Genel Energy plc's (LON:GENL) P/S

There wouldn't be many who think Genel Energy plc's (LON:GENL) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.9x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Oil and Gas industry in the United Kingdom is similar at about 1x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

What Does Genel Energy's Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Genel Energy has been relatively sluggish. It might be that many expect the uninspiring revenue performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/S ratio from falling. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like Genel Energy's is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 29%. Revenue has also lifted 15% in aggregate from three years ago, mostly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to plummet, contracting by 28% each year during the coming three years according to the three analysts following the company. The industry is also set to see revenue decline 4.1% per year but the stock is shaping up to perform materially worse.

In light of this, it's somewhat peculiar that Genel Energy's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. When revenue shrink rapidly the P/S often shrinks too, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Genel Energy's analyst forecasts have revealed that its even shakier outlook against the industry isn't impacting its P/S as much as we would have predicted. Even though the company's P/S is on par with the rest of the industry, the fact that it's revenue outlook is poorer than an already struggling industry suggests that the P/S isn't justified. In addition, we would be concerned whether the company can even maintain this level of performance under these tough industry conditions. A positive change is needed in order to justify the current price-to-sales ratio.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Genel Energy (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

