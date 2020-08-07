'Confessing our love and trust in Jesus': Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin share baptism photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are celebrating another experience as a married couple: a joint baptism.

Bieber Wednesday shared on Instagram four pictures of Baldwin and himself immersed in an outdoor body of water in a post proclaiming their baptism and commitment to Jesus.

The music superstar's post said: "The moment @haileybieber my wife and I got baptized together! This was one of most special moments of my life. Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family."

In the first picture, the couple is in the water at what appears to be a dock, the music superstar facing downward with an unidentified man's hand on his back. In the second picture, Bieber, 26, and Baldwin, 23, are submerged to their shoulders, each holding one of the man's hands. In the third picture, Baldwin is looking up at the man and in the final one, her head is going under the water while Bieber is blocked by the man's head.

The post received many responses offering praise and support.

Carl Lentz, a pastor at New York's Hillsong Church who previously baptized Bieber, responded: "Amazing. Love you."

Entertainment journalist Jason Kennedy, a longtime Bieber friend, wrote: "One of the top moments of my life doing this with you".

Vocal producer and instructor Jan Smith, who has worked with Bieber, offered two words of praise: "Blessing!!! Saved!!!!"

Bieber has talked about faith in the past. In an episode of the couple's Facebook Watch series, they talked about difficulties in their relationship that preceded their eventual marriage.

"We both had made mistakes," Bieber said. "When we understand how much God's forgiven us and given us grace, it gives us the ability to give each other grace."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Justin Bieber shares photos of baptism with wife Hailey Baldwin