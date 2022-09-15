‘Confess, Fletch’ Review: Jon Hamm Hams It Up in Charming Heist Comedy

Jude Dry
·5 min read

Don Draper may have been the role of a lifetime, but Irwin Fletcher is the role Jon Hamm was born to play. Equal parts goofy, charismatic, boozy, and clever, Hamm is firmly in his element in Greg Mottola’s entertaining art heist romp “Confess, Fletch” (Fletch being our hapless hero’s preferred moniker). Swashbuckling through the fast-paced action like a clumsy James Bond (with far less combat training), he finds himself at the center of a high-stakes art theft with a family fortune at stake. Surrounded by an eccentric ensemble of fabulously suspicious characters played by a deep bench of fantastic comedic actors, It doesn’t break the mold, but it’s an unmitigated delight.

The movie is based on the “Fletch” novels by Gregory McDonald, a popular mystery series published between 1974 and 1994. The character, an ex-marine turned journalist who stumbles into PI work, was first dramatized onscreen by Chevy Chase in the box-office hits “Fletch” (1985) and “Fletch Lives” (1989). Hamm fans are well aware of the actor’s versatility, and while his take on the laid-back lothario is less flat-out comedic than Chase’s, he is well-endowed with straight man charms. Hamm’s dramatic chops add a touch of intrigue to the character, and he keeps the audience guessing his loyalties as he plays all sides.

More from IndieWire

Combining storylines from a few different books, “Confess, Fletch” opens with Fletch wasting no time bedding a new client, fiery Italian Angela (Lorenza Izzo), who has hired him to find her father’s stolen paintings, including a rare Picasso. He is soon on a plane to Boston, known for its high-end art dealers (and tax incentives for film productions). Arriving in the apartment Angela has arranged for him through a friend, he is surprised — though not alarmed — to find a woman’s dead body among the impeccable decor. Knowing he will be a prime suspect, he sets about aiding the detectives in solving the case. Much to the chagrin of slow-moving Monroe (Roy Wood Jr.) and eager rookie Griz (Ayden Mayeri), an odd couple who are alternately flustered and stymied by Fletch’s insertion into the investigation.

With a short fuse and a newborn baby at home, Monroe lets Griz handle most of the staking out, and the novice spends most of the movie on various wild goose chases. She follows Fletch to the meticulous townhome of art dealer Ronald Horan (Kyle MacLachlan), a fussy germaphobe who’s the key to buying back the stolen paintings. The stakes escalate when Angela’s father is kidnapped, with the missing paintings demanded as ransom.

“Confess, Fletch” - Credit: Robert Clark
“Confess, Fletch” - Credit: Robert Clark

Robert Clark

Apparently short on cash, Fletch is still staying at the crime scene, and trying to track down the home’s owner Owen (John Behlmann), in hopes that the cops will shift their suspicions onto him. His search leads him to wacky neighbor Eve (Annie Mumolo), an absent-minded stoner who’s full of silly anachronisms and is prone to starting house fires. A natural scene-stealer, the “Bridesmaids” scribe and “Barb and Star” actress elicits some of the film’s most slapstick laughs, exemplifying the movie’s parody roots when she asks, in all seriousness: “What is this, Woodburn and Bernstein?”

“Knives Out” isn’t the only influence on display, and thankfully writer/director Mottola isn’t shy about airing them. A dash of Bond and “All The President’s Men,” with “Ocean’s 11” and “Austin Powers” thrown in, “Confess, Fletch” is a veritable grab bag of Hollywood’s most satisfying investigations and silliest action spoofs. That it somehow all comes together in the end without feeling jumbled is a testament to Mottola’s (along with co-writer Zev Borrow) love of old school entertainment and keen sense of comedy. As he did with “Superbad” and “Adventureland,” Mottola has an innate sense of what gives even the silliest comedies staying power.

There are many inspired performances supporting Hamm’s hamminess; Marcia Gay Harden as Angela’s heavily accented stepmother gives Hamm a run for his money in more ways than one. Her seduction of Fletch, as she both doggedly pursues him and seems entirely unbothered by his rejections, is a delight to behold. MacLachlan is just shy of total caricature as the persnickety art dealer, and has the gravitas to sell his pivotal turn. Wood Jr., long a fixture in the stand-up world and on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” makes a confident showing as the beleaguered cop and new dad. Though it’s the only extraneous role, fans will enjoy seeing Hamm reunite with “Mad Men” co-star John Slattery, who fumes as a cranky newspaper editor.

The threads of the story all come together wildly enough, with only a few minor plot holes to scratch heads. (It’s hard to believe Fletch would be allowed to sleep at an active crime scene, no matter who he’s sleeping with.) Though the original novels were written in the ’70s and ’80s, at times “Confess, Fletch” feels like a ’50s farce, with good old-fashioned misdirection and mistaken identities doing the leg work. Unlike James Bond, Fletch doesn’t need gadgets or fast cars to untangle this mystery, just a few Negronis and heaps of charisma. The formula works.

Grade: B+

“Confess, Fletch” opens in theaters and on digital on September 16, 2022. 

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • Kings re-sign defenseman Mikey Anderson to one-year deal

    The Los Angeles Kings have signed 23-year-old defenseman Mikey Anderson to a one-year, $1 million contract extension.

  • Alcaraz stops Tiafoe's US Open run for 1st Grand Slam final

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe engaged in a high-level, high-energy spectacle of a back-and-forth semifinal at the U.S. Open — no point over when it seemed to be, no ball out of reach, no angle too audacious. One sequence was so stuffed with “What?! How?!” moments by both men that Arthur Ashe Stadium spectators were on their feet before it was over and remained there, clapping and carousing, through a replay on the video screens. Ultimately, enough of the winners went Alcaraz’

  • 'It's always a good time': Bombers, Roughriders fans enjoy rivalry ahead of Banjo Bowl

    A sea of Winnipeg Blue Bombers jerseys, the smell of barbecue in the air, blaring music and wild costumes — all ingredients for a successful tailgate party outside IG Field before the Banjo Bowl game on Saturday afternoon. The annual matchup between the Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders, held on the weekend after the Labour Day Classic, is beloved by Canadian Football League fans in both provinces. Adria Mielke said she came to the Banjo Bowl to "watch the Bombers kick some Rider butt." "It's

  • Ottawa Senators sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year, $1.35-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, US$1.35-million contract. The 27-year-old registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over 49 games with Vancouver last season before being shipped to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Motte was held without a point over nine regular-season games with the Rangers, but had two goals in 15 playoff contests as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference final. The native of St. Clair, Mich., was selected in

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65 million extension

    The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year contract extension worth $65 million, the organization's latest move to keep its top young players in the fold long term. General manager Doug Armstrong announced the deal Tuesday, two months to the day since the Blues extended forward Robert Thomas for the identical contract terms. Each player counts $8.125 million against the salary cap from the start of the deal in 2023 through 2031. Kyrou set career highs with 27 goals, 48

  • Malachi Flynn enters third Raptors season facing increased pressure

    Malachi Flynn wasn't able to crack the Raptors' rotation consistently last season and if history repeats itself, the point guard could face an uncertain NBA future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Hockey world unimpressed with new sponsor on Canadiens jersey

    The Montreal Canadiens revealed their newest captain on Monday, but the organization caught some flak for a less-welcome addition to the team's sacred jersey.

  • Home-field advantage is CF Montreal’s next objective as playoffs near

    MONTREAL — With a post-season spot assured and four games to spare, CF Montreal has turned its attention to securing home-field advantage in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs. Montreal (16-9-5) secured its first playoff appearance since advancing to the semifinals in 2016 with a dramatic equalizer from Zachary Brault-Guillard in the fifth minute of stoppage time in a 2-2 draw with Columbus on Friday. The club enters Tuesday's game against the visiting Chicago Fire in second place in the Ea

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby's pitching to stop Braves 3-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Haggerty and Eugenio Suárez each hit a solo homer, George Kirby pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat Atlanta 3-1 on Saturday night to snap the Braves' eight-game winning streak. A day after the Braves took sole possession of first place in the NL East for the first time all season, they fell a half-game behind the Mets again after New York beat Miami earlier in the night. It was another night of dominant pitching, and two big swings by the Mariners aga

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Nate Diaz chokes out Tony Ferguson to end chaotic UFC 279

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nate Diaz stopped Tony Ferguson with a guillotine choke early in the fourth round of the hastily arranged main event of UFC 279 on Saturday night. The 37-year-old Diaz (21-13) finished his current UFC contract by finishing fellow veteran Ferguson (25-9) in a matchup only made on Friday after Khamzat Chimaev badly missed weight for his main-event bout with Diaz. Chimaev stopped Kevin Holland with a D'Arce choke 2:13 into the first round of their grudge match, which was also creat

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Ewing takes 1-shot lead over Fassi on LPGA in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing shot into the lead with a fast start and stayed there on a soggy course Saturday for a 5-under 67 to build a one-shot lead over Maria Fassi in the Kroger Queen City Championship. Ewing's first order of business this deep in the LPGA Tour season is to make sure she is among the 60 who reach the final event, which she has done every year since 2017. A victory would take care of that. Ewing has not finished in the top 10 all year, but she was practically flawless at Ken

  • Quebec welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse wins on UFC 279 undercard

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse posted his first UFC victory, earning a split decision Saturday over American Darian Weeks on the UFC 279 undercard. The judges scored it 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 for the 30-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que. Weeks looked surprised as the scorecards were announced. "It was a close fight," said the six-foot-one Lainesse. "I have a big problem — it's always been my gas tank because I'm a powerful puncher. "I'm very happy to do th