Conference tourney roundup: Yale beats Harvard for Ivy title

Alex Copeland scored a season-high 25 points as second-seeded Yale defeated rival Harvard 97-85 on Sunday in New Haven, Conn., to claim the Ivy League championship and an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Copeland was 9 of 14 from the field and added seven assists as the balanced Bulldogs (22-7) earned their first NCAA bid since 2016.

Miye Oni added 17 points, Azar Swain scored 15 and Blake Reynolds had 14. Oni was 10 of 10 at the free throw line and Swain sank 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Bryce Aiken kept top-seeded Harvard (18-11) in the game with 38 points, including a 12-for-12 effort at the line.

Saint Louis 55, St. Bonaventure 53

Jordan Goodwin scored 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the sixith-seeded Billikens rallied in the second half for the victory over the Bonnies in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament championship game in Brooklyn. The Bilikens (23-12) trailed 34-25 at the half and took their first lead of the second half at 47-46 with 6:58 remaining on a layup by Hasahn French. The go-ahead basket came at the front end of an 11-0 run for Saint Louis.

Courtney Stockard scored a game-high 22 points for fourth-seeded St. Bonaventure (18-16), while LaDarien Griffin added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Georgia State 73, UT Arlington 64

Malik Benlevi scored 16 points and had 11 rebounds to lead a balanced attack as the top-seeded Panthers rallied from an early eight-point deficit to earn the victory over the second-seeded Mavericks in the Sun Belt Conference championship game at New Orleans. Damon Wilson scored 13 points and Kane Williams added 12 as all five starters for George State (24-9) scored in double figures.

Story continues

Edric Dennis scored 12 points off the bench for UT Arlington (17-16), which lost to Georgia State for the third time this season as its five-game winning streak came to an end.

--Field Level Media