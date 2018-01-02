Conference races heat up in this week in the AP Top 25

Oklahoma guard Trae Young (11) goes up for a shot against TCU during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/ Richard W. Rodriguez)

The last Saturday in 2017 took out the final three unbeaten teams.

The first week in 2018 could be a big early step in determining races in three conferences.

The week features six games between ranked teams, including four on Saturday.

Oklahoma has a tough week after moving up to No. 7, facing rival Oklahoma State on Wednesday, then heading to No. 6 West Virginia on Saturday.

The Sooners (11-1) have been on the rise since entering the Top 25 three weeks ago, generating a national buzz with freshman guard Trae Young having his way with whoever tries to guard him.

The Bedlam game is always difficult and the Sooners won't have it any easier against the Mountaineers (11-1), who have won 11 straight since an opening loss to Texas A&M.

Press Virginia against the nation's leader in scoring and assists? Bring it on.

Kansas (11-2) appears to be back on track for making a run at a 14th straight Big 12 title, moving up to No. 10 in this week's poll after beating Texas on Friday for its fourth straight win. The Jayhawks face a pair of big tests this week, starting with No. 18 Texas Tech on Tuesday.

Kansas then moves on to play at No. 16 TCU, which had its undefeated season end with a loss to Oklahoma last week. The Horned Frogs climbed up to No. 10 before the loss, the program's highest ranking, and face Baylor on Tuesday before hosting the Jayhawks.

''Our team, I think we're going to be really good by the end,'' Kansas coach Bill Self said. ''But I don't think that we're going to be close to what we can be until February and that's with everybody getting favorable outcomes.''

North Carolina (11-2) won't have an easy week, either, though there rarely is one in the ACC.

The No. 12 Tar Heels, who beat Wake Forest in their ACC opener, play at No. 24 Florida State on Wednesday and host No. 8 Virginia on Saturday.