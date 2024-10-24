Conference League line-ups: St. Gallen vs. Fiorentina

Fiorentina are forced to reshuffle amid injuries for the Conference League trip to St. Gallen, starting Yacine Adli and Christian Kouame.

It kicks off at the Arena St. Gallen at 17.45 UK time (16.45 GMT).

You can follow all the build-up and action as it happens from this game, Roma-Dynamo Kyiv and FC Twente-Lazio on the Liveblog.

The Viola reached the Conference League Final for two years running and won their opening fixture this term, 2-0 against The New Saints.

They’ve found their form after a rough start with Raffaele Palladino, winning three in a row in all competition, including 6-0 at 10-man Lecce.

Albert Gudmundsson, Marin Pongracic and Rolando Mandragora are injured, while Moise Kean is only ready for the bench.

There is massive squad rotation, including Jonathan Ikone, Adli and Riccardo Sottil behind centre-forward Kouame.

LECCE, ITALY – OCTOBER 20: Danilo Cataldi of Fiorentina celebrates after scoring his team’s third goal during the Serie A match between Lecce and Fiorentina at Stadio Via del Mare on October 20, 2024 in Lecce, Italy. (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

Swiss side St. Gallen are missing quite a few players too, including Betim Fazliji, Musah Nuhu and Gregory Karlen.

They were swept aside 6-2 in their Conference League opener by Cercle Bruges.

St. Gallen vs. Fiorentina line-ups

St. Gallen: Ati-Zigi; Vandermersch, Ambrosius, Stanic, Noah; Quintillà; Gortier, Toma, Csoboth; Geubbels, Mambimbi

Fiorentina: Terracciano; Kayode, Moreno, Martinez Quarta, Biraghi; Bove, Adli, Richardson; Sottil, Kouamé, Ikoné

Ref: Frid (ISR)

Post navigation

Europa League line-ups: Roma vs. Dynamo Kyiv