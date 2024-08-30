Conference League draw LIVE! Chelsea learn fixture fate in revamped competition

Conference League draw LIVE!

This week’s European draws conclude with the Conference League taking centre stage at Monaco’s Grimaldi Forum this afternoon. Chelsea will discover their opponents today as they enter Europe’s tertiary club competition proper for the first time despite suffering a shock 2-1 defeat by Servette in Switzerland last night, advancing through the play-off round 3-2 on aggregate having won the first leg 2-0 at Stamford Bridge last week.

There are a range of unfamiliar tests lurking for Enzo Maresca’s Blues in a competition that, like both the Champions League and Europa League, has been subject to significant changes by Uefa for this season. However, while the traditional group stage has also been replaced by a new opening 36-team league phase, in the Conference League it is six pots of six, with each club playing six matches in total against one opponent from each pot - three at home and three away.

The top eight finishers will advance through to the last 16, with the clubs that place ninth to 24th facing a play-off round in the New Year and everyone else eliminated. Chelsea are in Pot 1 for the draw due to their coefficient ranking, with Hearts, Shamrock Rovers and Welsh champions The New Saints among the fixtures that could yet await. Follow the Conference League draw live below!

Conference League draw latest news

Start time: 1.30pm BST | Monaco

How to watch: TNT Sports and Uefa

Pots confirmed

New Conference League format explained

When will the fixtures be played?

How to watch Conference League draw

TV channel: The draw will be shown on TNT Sports. It is scheduled to begin at 1:30pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on the Discovery+ app.

The draw will also be shown for free on UEFA.com and the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action right here with us!

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the Europa Conference League draw!

Chelsea are among the clubs in Pot 1, having just about edged through their play-off tie against Servette last night.

New format, new draw... all will be explained!

Draw is coming up at 1:30pm BST from Monaco.