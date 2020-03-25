Conference Board - From 'May reboot' to 'fall recovery,' all paths lead lower for U.S. economy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy will shrink as much as 6% percent this year compared to 2019 due to shock from the coronavirus epidemic, with even the best case scenario nipping about 1.6% from gross domestic product, the Conference Board association of companies said in mapping out three economic scenarios for the coming months.

The competing paths range from a situation where growth in the number of new COVID-19 cases stops accelerating in mid-April, allowing for a "controlled reboot" of the economy in May.

That is the best-case path for growth, but still in involves economic output for the year falling by 1.6% over the year and the unemployment rate rising to 8% by the fall.

A "Summertime V-shape" outcome means the growth rate of new cases takes longer to level off "so that no restart of the economy will be possible before June or even July," the Conference Board wrote. The result: the economy ends 2020 5.5% smaller than last year, with unemployment rising as high as 15% before falling to 10% by year's end.

In a third scenario, stricter measures to control the virus might push any restart of the economy into September, entailing a 6% drop in GDP, 15% unemployment on a more extended basis, and an impact that widens beyond an initial shock to restaurants, hotels and other parts of the service sector to rattle other industries.

While fast growth begins making up for lost ground at some point, board economists noted that a potentially historic shock is coming, akin perhaps to what happened when the country stood down production following World War II and output shrank 12%.

“Whatever the degree of the decline and the shape of the recovery, in all scenarios developed so far, the level of economic activity by the end of the 2020 will be lower than at the end of 2019, by between 1.6 and 6 percent,” said Erik Lundh, senior economist for the business group.

"As to the policy response," the board wrote, "a strong and coordinated management of the health crisis itself will determine whether the economy can be gradually reopened for business relatively soon, or whether stringent containment measures need to remain in place for longer."





(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editingby Tom Brown)