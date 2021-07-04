Confer Bharat Ratna on Indian doctors who selflessly fought against COVID-19, Kejriwal urges PM Modi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo)

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding Bharat Ratna for 'Indian doctors' and healthcare workers, who were on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

In the letter to the Prime Minister, Kejriwal demanded the rules be amended so that all healthcare workers as a group can be honoured together.

"The country wants that this year Bharat Ratna should be given to an 'Indian doctor'. By this, I do not mean any particular person. All the group of doctors, nurses and paramedics of the country should get this honour," he said.

The Delhi Chief Minister further said that many doctors and nurses lost their lives fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and if the country honours him with Bharat Ratna, it will be a 'real tribute' to them.

"Lakhs of doctors and nurses served the people selflessly without caring about their lives and families. What better way to honour them and say thank you? If the rules do not allow Bharat Ratna to be given to any group, then I request you to change the rules. Today the whole country is grateful to its doctors. Conferring them with Bharat Ratna would make every Indian happy," he added.

Amidst the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Medical Association on June 30 said that 798 doctors died during the second wave of COVID-19 across the country of which a maximum of 128 doctors lost their lives in Delhi, followed by Bihar at 115. (ANI)