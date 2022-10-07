Confederate statues obscured Lexington’s Black history. Now we can celebrate it.

Russell Allen
·4 min read
Matt Goins

I never intended to elevate myself to even the most meager levels of notoriety when this movement began. The fact that I am writing this reflection, five years later, is proof that I failed in that regard. My initial hesitation to step into the moment should not be construed as virtuous though. The reluctant hero motif is a misnomer. Anyone that makes the decision to fight for justice must do so enthusiastically. You can be reluctant to begin but to truly do something special you have to sell out completely for your cause.

When DeBraun Thomas first came to me wanting to highlight Cheapside, I was pleasantly surprised. Very few really cared to discuss this large piece of history smack dab in the middle of the city. The statues, the slave auction block, it was all taboo. Even though folks didn’t speak about it, the atrocities committed in that space and by the men honored with those monuments lingered in the air. Time had literally cemented these figures into our lives, the Confederate soldiers’ aims obscured just enough to render prominence in our public square and public discourse. For a long time we were among a small few that thought these behemoths could be supplanted, having their history properly contextualized without uplifting it. Many more question whether or not that the pursuit was even necessary.

Our goal was daunting but we were executing a well laid plan. It was looking like I could achieve my goal of a successful campaign and relative anonymity until August 2017. When Aug. 12, 2017 started I had no idea that I would be sucked into history’s gravitational pull. All of a sudden there were interviews, live press conferences and high profile coverage. I had to adjust.

The period of time between that day and Oct. 17, 2017, when the statues came down, flows like one single day for me. Before that time frame our movement, while extremely effective, had operated under the radar of even many in our city. We were on the precipice of our first victory but there was only a small number of us and we still had some much work to do. We had done our work until then consistently, quietly and thanklessly. The Unite the Right rally was a pivot point not only for the nation but for our movement, on a very intimate level.

Some of our best friends and prominent folks in our movement went to Charlottesville to support. A couple of them witnessed the heinous act perpetrated against Heather Heyer. That same afternoon our then Mayor announced that Lexington would be taking steps to move its monuments from our downtown square pending a city council vote. The unfortunate consequence of that action was putting our movement in the crosshairs of a burgeoning Neo-Nazi movement. The United the Right white supremacists, high on their perceived victory in Charlottesville, headed to Lexington. They intended to facilitate the suspension of the decision made by the Mayor through chaos, force and fear.

By the following Monday they had infiltrated the city and were staking out activist hang-outs. Many of the most infamous figures from iconic Charlottesville photographs were now stalking the streets of my city, looking for my co-laborers, looking for DeBraun, and looking for me. They eventually found my home. Many community members stepped in to provide protection and support. I am forever indebted to them. The supremacists recoiled. There would be no victory in Lexington.

The day the statues came down was so beautiful. I will never forget the feeling of elation watching these mammoths be removed from their pedestal. Removing their literal physical weight and the weight they hold over our healing has already paid dividends. It is not lost on me that the square is now named after Henry A. Tandy, a renowned builder and bricklayer. The process of making that space anew will far outpace our movement but it has begun already.

Five years is an interesting measure of time. It is simultaneously a snap of a finger and an elongated exile of reflection. My sensibilities have evolved. In many ways the smashing of the veneer of white supremacy leaves us to deal with the mundane machinations that keep it afloat. One thing remains true though, Take Back Cheapside was a historic movement that can be learned from and built upon in Lexington and beyond.

Our moment is different now. The stakes have never been higher. While we honor this special anniversary we can’t forget that the work must continue.

Russell Allen is an organizer and artist based in Lexington, and a co-founder of the Take Back Cheapside movement.

Latest Stories

  • Collaros, Demski and Thurman named CFL's top performers for September

    TORONTO — Quarterback Zach Collaros and receiver Nic Demski of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders linebacker Jameer Thurman were named the CFL's top performers for September on Wednesday. Collaros, the CFL's outstanding player last season, was named the top performer after completing 73-of-108 passes for 1,125 yards and 12 TD passes in four games. Collaros leads the CFL in passing yards (3,874) and touchdowns (32) Demski claimed second performer honours after accumulating 346 yards

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Raptors get going early in overtime to take 125-119 win over Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds

  • Canadian Maggie Cogger-Orr to referee Rugby World Cup opener in New Zealand

    When South Africa and France kick off the Women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand on Saturday, a Canadian will blow the whistle to get the party started. Transplanted Canuck Maggie Cogger-Orr will referee the opening game at Eden Park in her adopted Auckland home. The 12-country competition was originally slated to start in September 2021 but was postponed due to the pandemic. "I think it's a really cool opportunity to sort of kick off a tournament that's been a long time coming, with COVID and a

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • Canada, U.S. to play women's hockey Rivalry Series game in Nevada

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Canada and the U.S will meet in a women's hockey Rivalry Series game Dec. 15 in Henderson, Nev. The game announced Monday by USA Hockey will be the fourth in a seven-game series between the two countries. The series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later by another game in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S. will host Canada on Nov. 20 in Seattle followed by the game at the The Dollar Loan Center in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson. Dates and locations for the rem