Should a Confederate statue return to this Florida downtown? A decision is coming soon

A controversial monument to the Confederacy could be restored to its original location outside the Manatee County Courthouse later this year.

First installed in 1924, the Confederate monument in downtown Bradenton featured the names of Confederate leaders, including Stonewall Jackson, Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis.

The 22-foot-tall memorial sat on display nearly 100 years before it was removed following a 2017 protest.

The Manatee Board of County Commissioners, which owns the statue, briefly discussed the restoration of the Confederate monument earlier this month. Board members are expected to make a decision during a public meeting on Jan. 31.

Five commissioners — James Satcher, Kevin Van Ostenbridge, Mike Rahn, Vanessa Baugh and Jason Bearden — recently voiced support for bringing the monument back, while two others — Amanda Ballard and George Kruse — opposed the idea.

If four members vote in support of replacing the monument, it could be set to return.

Manatee’s Confederate monument before it was dismantled.