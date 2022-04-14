Conduent Transportation Modernizes France’s Rennes Métropole Urban Area Transit Fare Collection System with EMV Contactless Payment

Conduent Business Services, LLC

Rennes travelers can now use contactless credit and debit cards as well as transit cards on buses, the metro rail system and for park and ride

GUILHERAND-GRANGES, France, and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Transportation, a global business unit of Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), today announced the successful implementation and rollout of a contactless EMV (Europay, Mastercard and Visa) open payment system on the STAR public transport network in the Rennes Métropole urban area of France. Approximately 353,000 riders a day use the STAR network, which is operated by Keolis.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

The network includes more than 1,500 validators with integrated EMV contactless payment functionality installed at park-and-ride locations, as well as on buses and the metro rail system. Travelers can now use KorriGo transit cards, rechargeable (contactless) tickets, contactless credit and debit cards, as well as NFC-enabled devices, such as smartphones and smart watches with Apple Pay and Samsung Pay digital wallets.

“When we launched this project, our goal was to expand the range of payments provided to our customers,” said Vincent Tournedouet, Project Director and Head of the Rennes Métropole Metro Investments Department. “Conduent's technology helps simplify access to the STAR network for occasional users.”

To implement this project, Conduent received MPAT certification for open payment solutions by the Groupement des Cartes Bancaires CB, France’s national interbank network.

“Use of contactless payment continues to expand in France, and more broadly in Europe. The EMV installation on Rennes Metropole’s STAR network represents the largest in France to date on a public transportation network,” said Mark Brewer, President, Transportation Solutions at Conduent. “Transit users will benefit from the vision and investment by Rennes Métropole to create a smart city, modernize the network and enhance the travelling experience.”

Conduent fare collection systems are in use in more than 400 public transit networks of all sizes around the world, including open payment solutions in Europe (France, Italy and Belgium), Australia and the Americas.

Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of automated and analytics-based transportation solutions for government agencies. These solutions, spanning roadway charging and management, parking and curbside management, and advanced transit and public safety systems, enable streamlined and personalized services for citizens and travelers who use them. The company has been helping transportation clients for more than 50 years and operates in more than 20 countries.

