Conduent Completes Sale of its Midas Suite of Solutions to symplr

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced it has closed the sale of its Midas Suite of Solutions to symplr® for a price of $340 million less certain customary adjustments. The signing of the transaction was announced Jan. 4, 2022.

Net proceeds, after payment of taxes and related expenses, are expected to be approximately $270 million, and will be used for repayment of debt and investing in Conduent’s business.

As previously disclosed, the transaction is part of Conduent’s ongoing strategy to focus on synergies within its portfolio to enhance shareholder and client value. Conduent will continue to provide a seamless transition for Midas clients and associates.

Conduent is proud to continue serving the healthcare industry with offerings spanning patient engagement, care management and claims processing. Conduent’s services and solutions interact with 75 percent of U.S. insured patients. These solutions enhance member experiences, elevate claims automation, and optimize key business operations to drive process and cost efficiencies across the healthcare ecosystem.

