Conducive setup for severe storms to fire up in Quebec, New Brunswick

As cleanup continues in parts of Quebec following a powerful and deadly derecho that hit Central Canada Saturday, the risk for severe storms will return Sunday in the province as humidity persists before a cold front cuts through it. The same threat for storms also extends into into New Brunswick. For more on Sunday's storm potential, and what lies ahead for the rest of the long weekend and beyond, read below.

SUNDAY:

The cold front will track across Quebec and the Maritimes on Sunday, fuelling the thunderstorm risk for a third and final day for the former before the heat and instability are removed.

The severe chance returns again, with an area at risk stretching from southern Quebec to western New Brunswick. Possible hazards with any severe storms include heavy rain, strong winds and small hail.

Temperatures will cool somewhat, but the humidity will linger for southern areas before it disappears Monday with another drop in daytime highs.

MONDAY AND BEYOND:

As the thunderstorm risk finally eases in Quebec and New Brunswick, the heat and humidity will also be wiped clean Monday, with dry and cooler conditions will be left behind.

In Quebec, cooler than seasonal temperatures will dominate most of this week. Two low-pressure systems are expected to track into the region from the southern U.S. during the second half, bringing widespread periods of rain late Wednesday through Friday.

Warmer weather is expected for the weekend. A warmer but changeable pattern, and unsettled at times, is expected for the final few days of May and into early June.

After the cold front tracks through New Brunswick, much cooler weather moves into Atlantic Canada on Monday and most of next week. A couple of systems are expected to bring widespread periods of rain late this week, starting Thursday for the Maritimes.

Thumbnail courtesy of Gérard and Ghislaine Marion, taken in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.

Be sure to check back as we continue to fine tune the long weekend storm risks across southern Quebec.