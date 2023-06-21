Condos in Jacob & Co.’s Bonkers 100-Story Crystal Skyscraper in Dubai Are Now for Sale

Well, that was fast. Just seven months after Jacob & Co. announced the brand’s first residential building, sales for the 100-story “hypertower” have officially launched.

Back in November, the luxury watchmaker and jewelry company revealed it was teaming up with UAE-based developer Binghatti to deliver one of the city’s most anticipated new addresses. The co-branded skyscraper, dubbed Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences, is being touted as the crown jewel of the city—and not just because of its diamond-shaped spires, either. While there’s no timeline for completion, it’s expected to set a record for the highest residential property in the world when it’s finished.

“Binghatti and Jacob & Co. are now accepting nominations from clients applying to buy,” the company said in a press release. “The program’s nomination and sales are an exclusive process where dedicated VIP client relationship representatives register interest, manage client nomination, and sales.”

Sales have officially launched at Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co. Residences in Dubai

As for the units themselves, the high jewelry and horology brand enlisted the help of architectural and interior designer Roman Vnoukov, whose studio is behind Jacob & Co. storefronts around the globe. Referred to as either “mansions” or “villas,” the lavish quarter-floor apartments are all named after precious gemstones. For example, the two and three-plus-bedroom homes are called Emerald, Sapphire, or Ruby. In terms of aesthetics, think high-end finishes, glass galore, and lots of modem elements. Elsewhere, the Fleurs de Jardin and Diamond Sky mansions all have the added bonus of a private infinity pool.

On the upper floors, you’ll find five super-swanky penthouses that are inspired by Jacob & Co.’s most exclusive and celebrated timepieces. The highlights here include the top-floor Astronomia Sky Penthouse, plus the Billionaire Sky penthouse which spans two levels and has panoramic views of the city and striking Burj Khalifa—which is currently holds the title of the tallest structure in the world.

Additionally, residents will have access to a slew of over-the-top amenities including a private club, an indoor and outdoor pool, a fitness center, a spa, a sky garden, and a children’s recreation area. Other perks include valet, a private chef, and personalized concierge services. Prospective buyers, prepare to do some bidding.

