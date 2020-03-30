Condor Capital's Ken Schapiro Listed in Barron's Top 1200 Advisors Ranking for 2020

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2020 / Condor Capital Management is pleased to announce that our president, Ken Schapiro, has been selected in Barron's Top 1200 Advisors Ranking. He is currently #31 in the state of New Jersey for 2020. This marks the fourth consecutive year he has attained this prestigious honor.

"I'm honored to be selected again by Barron's. We are always working harder to improve our client service, and these kinds of results show that our efforts are paying off," said Schapiro. "We'll keep striving higher. At Condor, it has always been a team effort, and my entire staff deserves credit for all the work they've done."

In this year's especially competitive application process, data was provided by around 4,000 advisors across the nation to evaluate top advisors by state. As per Barron's report, various factors that are taken into consideration for the rankings include: assets under management, revenue generated for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, and philanthropic work. With these metrics, Barron's is able to pinpoint those who provide excellent levels of service to provide a comprehensive directory of trustworthy advisors for clients who may be seeking assistance in investing, financial planning, and other services.

For Ken Schapiro's directory listing on Barron's, please click here.

Founded in 1988, Condor Capital Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor based in Martinsville, N.J. employing 20 professional and support staff. Since Condor is a fee-only investment management firm, its fees are based on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. As a true fiduciary, Condor is always working in a client's best interests and utilizes an integrated approach to investment management that includes thorough financial planning advice on a complimentary, as-needed basis.

For more information on Condor Capital Management, please visit https://www.condorcapital.com or call 732-356-7323.

