Condominium Authority of Ontario Board Update - Official Statement

TORONTO , April 8, 2020 /CNW/ - The Condominium Authority of Ontario (CAO) today announces changes to its board and officer roles, as it positions itself for the next phase of its development.



Due to recent conflict of interest and governance concerns the CAO's Chair had suggested that one of the Board's elected members consider stepping down. A Board meeting was scheduled today to establish a process for reviewing those matters. Vice-Chair Frank D'Onofrio and Board Directors Tom Wright , Armand Conant and Genevieve Chornenki stepped down from their elected terms. The resignations were accepted and are effective immediately.



We thank the outgoing Directors for their combined efforts in establishing the CAO's initial online suite of services in support of condominium communities across Ontario .



The CAO Board retains quorum and continues to govern and guide the organization under Board Chair Heather Zordel , Board Director Judy Sue as Treasurer and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee, and Board Director Margaret Samuel as Corporate Secretary.



The Board will continue to oversee the continuity of operations. The CAO remains fully operational to support Condominium owners through its ongoing digital information and services, and throughout the COVID-19 situation.



The Board will be initiating the process for filling these vacancies commencing later this month.



About the CAO



The CAO provides consumer protection and works to improve condominium living by offering services and resources for the condominium community, which includes condo owners and residents, condo board directors, buyers, managers, landlords, industry professionals and the public. Created by the provincial government in 2017, the CAO empowers Ontario's condominium communities with information, education and dispute resolution. It operates under an Administrative Agreement with the Minister of Government and Consumer Services.



The CAO is governed by an independent Board of Directors, composed of members with extensive relevant experience. The Board is accountable for the performance of the CAO to the Minister through the Board Chair. The CEO leads the organization to achieve its strategic vision to be an authoritative source of condo information and to effectively serve Ontario's growing condominium communities.



