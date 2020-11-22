Condolence meeting held in Bihar for former Goa Guv Mridula Sinha

Former Governor of Goa Dr Mridula Sinha (File Photo)

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], November 22 (ANI): A condolence meeting was held here on Sunday for BJP leader and former Goa Governor Dr Mridula Sinha who died at the age of 77 in the national capital on November 18.

Several BJP leaders attended the ceremony and paid floral tribute Sinha.

In a condolence message, Prime Minister Modi had recalled the late leader as a proficient writer, who made extensive contributions to the world of literature as well as culture.

"Mridula Sinha Ji will be remembered for her efforts towards public service. She was also a proficient writer, making extensive contributions to the world of literature as well as culture. Anguished by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti" the Prime Minister had tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also paid their tributes to Sinha.

Extending his condolences to Sinha's family and colleagues, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted: "It is really shocking to learn about the sad demise of Mridula Sinha Ji, the former Governor of Goa. She was a tall leader with extensive work at grassroots yet had an immense passion for art and literature. For me, she always came across as a motherly figure! Her passing away is a great loss to the nation." (ANI)