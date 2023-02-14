CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES

Bid date, 2023-02-14

Auction date

2023-02-14

Settlement date

2023-02-15

Maturity Date

2023-02-22

Nominal amount

1 153 billion SEK

Interest rate

3.00 %

Bid times

09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date

Bids are made to phone number

08-696 69 70

Confirmation of bids to e-mail

rbcert@riksbank.se

The lowest accepted bid volume

1 million SEK

The highest accepted bid volume

1 153 billion SEK

Allocation Time

10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date

Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term

1 173 billion SEK

Expected excess liquidity at full allotment

20 billion SEK

Stockholm, 2023-02-14


