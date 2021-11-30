CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES
Bid date, 2021-11-30
Auction date
2021-11-30
Settlement date
2021-12-01
Maturity Date
2021-12-08
Nominal amount
570 billion SEK
Interest rate, %
0.00
Bid times
09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Confirmation of bids to e-mail
rbcert@riksbank.se
The lowest accepted bid volume
1 million SEK
The highest accepted bid volume
570 billion SEK
Allocation Time
10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term
1140 billion SEK
Expected excess liquidity at full allotment
570 billion SEK
Stockholm, 2021-11-30