CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES
Bid date, 2023-01-10
Auction date
2023-01-10
Settlement date
2023-01-11
Maturity Date
2023-01-18
Nominal amount
585 billion SEK
Interest rate, %
2.50
Bid times
09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Bids are made to phone number
08-696 69 70
Confirmation of bids to e-mail
rbcert@riksbank.se
The lowest accepted bid volume
1 million SEK
The highest accepted bid volume
585 billion SEK
Allocation Time
10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term
1170 billion SEK
Expected excess liquidity at full allotment
585 billion SEK
Stockholm, 2023-01-10