CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES

TORONTO (Reuters) -The Canadian dollar strengthened to nearly a seven-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, as oil prices surged and a Bank of Canada survey showed that fewer firms expect a recession than was previously the case. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 6.3% higher at $84.93 a barrel as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, or OPEC+, jolted markets with plans to cut more production. "As soon as people saw that OPEC story last night, the two currencies they bought out of the door were Norway and Canada," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex LLC.