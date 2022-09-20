CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES

The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have removed the "C" from Blake Wheeler's jersey and will play the next NHL season without a captain. Jets head coach Rick Bowness, who took over behind the bench in the off-season, said in a statement that Winnipeg will start the campaign "with a group of assistants still to be determined." Bowness said the Jets want to expand their leadership base. Wheeler took over as Jets captain before the 2016-17 season. He replaced Andrew Ladd, who was dealt to Chicago at the