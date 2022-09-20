CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES
Bid date, 2022-09-20
Auction date
2022-09-20
Settlement date
2022-09-21
Maturity Date
2022-09-28
Nominal amount
567 billion SEK
Interest rate
1.75 %
Bid times
09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Confirmation of bids to e-mail
rbcert@riksbank.se
The lowest accepted bid volume
1 million SEK
The highest accepted bid volume
567 billion SEK
Allocation Time
10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term
1133 billion SEK
Expected excess liquidity at full allotment
566 billion SEK
Stockholm, 2022-09-20