CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES
Bid date, 2022-06-28
Auction date
2022-06-28
Settlement date
2022-06-29
Maturity Date
2022-07-06
Nominal amount
558 billion SEK
Interest rate, %
0.25
Bid times
09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Confirmation of bids to e-mail
rbcert@riksbank.se
The lowest accepted bid volume
1 million SEK
The highest accepted bid volume
558 billion SEK
Allocation Time
10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term
1116 billion SEK
Expected excess liquidity at full allotment
558 billion SEK
Stockholm, 2022-06-28