CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES

Bid date, 2021-06-08

Auction date

2021-06-08

Settlement date

2021-06-09

Maturity Date

2021-06-16

Nominal amount

483 billion SEK

Interest rate

0.00 %

Bid times

09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date

Confirmation of bids to e-mail

rbcert@riksbank.se

The lowest accepted bid volume

1 million SEK

The highest accepted bid volume

483 billion SEK

Allocation Time

10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date

Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term

966 billion SEK

Expected excess liquidity at full allotment

483 billion SEK

Stockholm, 2021-06-08


