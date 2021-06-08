CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES

The Canadian Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado and Brian O’Grady each homered and had three RBIs to lead the San Diego Padres over the Chicago Cubs 9-4 on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series between National League contenders. Machado hit a solo home run and two sacrifice flies. O’Grady had a two-run homer and an RBI single. Ryan Weathers (3-2) lasted five innings for the win, giving up three runs and five hits while striking out four. Chicago starter Adbert Alzolay (4-5) left in the fourth with a