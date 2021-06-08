CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES
Bid date, 2021-06-08
Auction date
2021-06-08
Settlement date
2021-06-09
Maturity Date
2021-06-16
Nominal amount
483 billion SEK
Interest rate
0.00 %
Bid times
09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Confirmation of bids to e-mail
rbcert@riksbank.se
The lowest accepted bid volume
1 million SEK
The highest accepted bid volume
483 billion SEK
Allocation Time
10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term
966 billion SEK
Expected excess liquidity at full allotment
483 billion SEK
Stockholm, 2021-06-08