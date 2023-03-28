CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES
Bid date, 2023-03-28
Auction date
2023-03-28
Settlement date
2023-03-29
Maturity Date
2023-04-05
Nominal amount
1 123 billion SEK
Interest rate
3.00 %
Bid times
09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Bids are made to phone number
08-696 69 70
Confirmation of bids to e-mail
rbcert@riksbank.se
The lowest accepted bid volume
1 million SEK
The highest accepted bid volume
1 123 billion SEK
Allocation Time
10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term
1 143 billion SEK
Expected excess liquidity at full allotment
20 billion SEK
Stockholm, 2023-03-28