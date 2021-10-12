CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES

Sveriges Riksbank
Bid date, 2021-10-12

Auction date

2021-10-12

Settlement date

2021-10-13

Maturity Date

2021-10-20

Nominal amount

543 billion SEK

Interest rate, %

0.00

Bid times

09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date

Confirmation of bids to e-mail

rbcert@riksbank.se

The lowest accepted bid volume

1 million SEK

The highest accepted bid volume

543 billion SEK

Allocation Time

10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date

Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term

1086 billion SEK

Expected excess liquidity at full allotment

543 billion SEK

Stockholm, 2021-10-12


