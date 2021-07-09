CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK MUNICIPAL BONDS
Anbudsförfarande kommuner och regioner, 2021-07-13
Bonds
Floating-rate Notes(FRN) issued in SEK by Municipalities or Regions with maturity in:
Bids
Bids are made to tel 08-696 69 70 and confirmed in writing by a filled-in Bid form by e-mail to EOL@riksbank.se
Bid date
2021-07-13
Bid times
10.00-11.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)
SEK 1000 +/- 1000 million
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
The total bid volume from one Counterparty for the two Credit rating classes may not exceed SEK 1 000 million.
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
The total bid volume from one Counterparty should not be less than SEK 50 million and not be less than SEK 5 million per Bond (ISIN code).
Credit rating classes
The requested volume is divided into two credit rating classes. Credit rating refers to the issuer’s credit rating. If there are credit ratings from several credit rating agencies the highest of these will be applied.
Maturity
Bonds maturing between January 1. 2024 and December 31. 2024. The year is divided into four quarters and bids are placed for each quarter and Credit Class.
Expected allocation time
Not later than 11.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date
2021-07-15
Delivery of bonds
Bonds issued in the PM section:
General terms and conditions
General terms and conditions for the Riksbank´s purchases of bonds via bid procedures 2020:3. dated 20 November 2020 (see the Riksbank´s web).
Stockholm, 2021-07-09
This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.