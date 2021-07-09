CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS
Bid procedure, 2021-07-15
Bonds
SWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 196. SE0015244991. 2026-03-18
Bid date
2021-07-15
Bid times
09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)
196: 400 mln SEK +/-200 mln SEK
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
196: 400 mln SEK per bid
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
SEK 50 million per bid
Expected allocation time
Not later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date
2021-07-19
Delivery of bonds
To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
Stockholm, 2021-07-09
This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.