CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

Sveriges Riksbank
·1 min read

Bid procedure, 2021-07-15

Bonds

SWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 196. SE0015244991. 2026-03-18

STADSHYPOTEK AB: 1588, SE0011063015, 2024-03-01

SWEDISH COVERED BOND: 146, SE0013381571, 2025-06-11

SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 575, SE0010546572, 2022-12-21

LANSFORSAKRINGAR HYPOTEK: 519, SE0012324341, 2026-09-16

DANSKE HYPOTEK AB: 2212, SE0010297085, 2022-12-21

NORDEA HYPOTEK AB: 5536, SE0013358439, 2026-09-16


Bid date

2021-07-15

Bid times

09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date

Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)

196: 400 mln SEK +/-200 mln SEK

1588: 1900 mln SEK +/-950 mln SEK

146: 700 mln SEK +/-350 mln SEK

575: 500 mln SEK +/-250 mln SEK

519: 600 mln SEK +/-300 mln SEK

2212: 500 mln SEK +/-250 mln SEK

5536: 400 mln SEK +/-200 mln SEK


Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)

196: 400 mln SEK per bid

1588: 1900 mln SEK per bid

146: 700 mln SEK per bid

575: 500 mln SEK per bid

519: 600 mln SEK per bid

2212: 500 mln SEK per bid

5536: 400 mln SEK per bid


Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)

SEK 50 million per bid

Expected allocation time

Not later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date

Delivery and payment date

2021-07-19

Delivery of bonds

To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383

Stockholm, 2021-07-09

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories