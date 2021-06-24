CONDITIONS FOR THE RIKSBANK´S PURCHASES OF COMMERCIAL PAPER
Bid procedure, 2021-06-30
Certificate
Commercial paper issued in SEK by non-financial companies with their registered office in Sweden and with a remaining maturity of up to six months on the Bid date. i.e. with the latest maturity date as of
Bids
Counterparties may make one bid per Credit rating class and maturity class.
Bid date
2021-06-30
Bid times
09.00-09.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)
SEK 4 billion
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
The total bid volume from one Counterparty for the two Credit rating classes may not exceed SEK 4 billion.
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
The total bid volume from one Counterparty should not be less than SEK 100 million and not be less than SEK 20 million per Commercial paper (ISIN code).
Credit rating classes
The requested volume is divided into two credit rating classes. Credit rating refers to the issuer’s credit rating. Credit rating may also refer to the issuer’s parent company in cases where the issuer has no own credit rating and the parent company guarantees the issuer’s obligations. If there are credit ratings from several credit rating agencies the highest of these will be applied. If there are both a long term and a short term credit rating the highest of these will be applied.
Price (purchase rate)
Certificates with a remaining maturity of up to three months on the Bid date. i.e. with the latest maturity date as of
Expected allocation time
Not later than 10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date
2021-07-02
Delivery of Commercial paper
To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
General terms and conditions
General terms and conditions for the Riksbank´s purchases of commercial papers via bid procedures 2020:1. dated 30 March 2020 (see the Riksbank´s web).
Stockholm, 2021-06-24
