Condition of field at Soldier Field ahead of Chiefs-Bears preseason game alarms fans

Chiefs players likely won’t be in midseason form in Saturday’s preseason game against the Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, but the field itself looks like it is.

And that’s not a good thing.

The turf at Soldier Field was a cause of concern for Chiefs fans well ahead of kickoff for the game.

Earlier in the week, Bears kicker Cairo Santos expressed his displeasure with the condition of the field, as he told the Chicago Sun-Times.

“Especially Week 1, our first game of the season — I’ve seen better,” Santos said. “It’s just what we have to deal with. The less of a problem you make it in your mind, it helps you overcome it and just go.”

There was an Elton John concert at Soldier Field last week, which could explain why the field looks so bad.

Here is a closer look at the condition of the turf, and let’s just say it’s not as beautiful as a field of heather.

This is not photoshop. This is what the field actually looks like today. pic.twitter.com/NCtRAJxYWK — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) August 13, 2022

Stadium staffer on the field carrying a bucket with what appears to be sand-like substance filling divots on the field. pic.twitter.com/Sr3xwrgAxv — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 13, 2022

