Condie’s third pro fight on the Texas border

Justin Condie left his hometown of Mattawa a few years ago to take his best shot at professional fighting and the hard work is paying dividends.

Condie is 2-0 heading into Saturday's light weight match in Texarkana, Arkansas and he’s got his sights set on becoming a champion. Just a week ago he signed a three-fight deal with Battlefield Fight League out of British Columbia with his fourth pro battle tentatively scheduled for March 19.

“My mind is focused and ready for a solid run at a pro title,” Condie told BayToday from his training camp in Texas. “It’s my time to put all my experience to work.”

Condie, ranked 12th among 31 active light weight pros in Ontario, won his pro MMA debut in June 2019 at the age of 30 – so he knows time is of the essence.

“I have to push out my best effort with the time I have left,” he said, describing his training camp in Texas the past couple weeks as a “breath of fresh air.”

He’s a member of the Kalsamrit Martial Arts team out of Bowmanville, Ontario with head coaches Brendan Kaljundic and Justin Bruckmann. Condie, Kaljundic and three other pro fighters made the trip together and have been training at Genesis MMA, run by UFC fighters Mark and Montana Delarosa since mid-January.

“The trip has been a breath of fresh air being able to train and live together doing what we love everyday working towards are goals,” he said, adding they’ve been treated well by Genesis. “The team was welcomed with open arms and always good vibes on the mats during training sessions getting the push and knowledge we all need to grow.”

Condie is slotted at the top of the main card tonight Texarkana Convention Centre against Daniel Staggs (0-1) but they don’t know much about him and it doesn’t seem to matter much.

“He has one prior professional fight and he’s wrestling based,” Condie said, “other than that, I don’t focus so much on them as much as on myself. I listen to what my coaches tell me to do.”

Condie hasn’t fought since his first two pro matches in 2019. In June, he submitted Justin Taveirne with a rear-naked choke in the third round and the won a unanimous decision against Joe Petahtegoose six months later.

Story continues

His first match with BFL will be a big challenge against Dario Sinagoga, a 3-0 pro out of Dublin, Ireland.

Fighting at 155 pounds, Condie takes particular interest in the higher levels of the light weight MMA world with the top lightweights in the UFC on the stage in January.

Who is he impressed with at that level? Condie said he likes what he sees in Dustin Poirier, who knocked out Conor McGregor last Saturday, and Brazilian Charles Oliviera, who most recently man-handled the formidable Tony Ferguson and tapped Kevin Lee.

Condie started his amateur career in kickboxing with Action School of Fitness and Arts (now Action MMA), a North Bay club run by Mattawa’s Corey Jackson, and was a main feature in the Quest for the Voyageur Title events held at the Mike Rodden Arena during Voyageur Days.

He fought and coached under the Big Country flag in Lindsay, Ontario before joining the Kalsamrit team.

There's also Facebook group page for Justin 'King' Condie for those interested in following his career.

Dave Dale is a Local Journalism Reporter with BayToday.ca. LJI is funded by the Government of Canada.

Dave Dale, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca