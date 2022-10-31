’Condemning this behavior’: KCK organization vandalized with hate symbol

A Kansas City, Kansas, organization that promotes mutual understanding was ransacked and spray painted with symbols of hate.

The Oct. 21 incident was reported to police by the Dialogue Institute in Kansas City, Kansas.

Eyyup Esen, a representative with the institute, said the vandalism was reported to local and federal authorities as a possible hate crime. Most of the nonprofit’s members are Muslims of Turkish origin, according to the organization. The FBI said Tuesday that it was aware of the incident.

Videos and photos from the institute show at least three red swastikas were spray painted on two doors and a wall.

Vandals spray painted the entrance doors to the Dialogue Institute in Kansas City, Kansas, with symbols including a swastika. Submitted

Many parts of the building were damaged. At least one window was broken out, framed paintings were ripped and thrown to the ground and several rooms were strewn with items. Desks in one room were stacked three high and a table was half-overturned. The suspects left graffiti on the walls of the hall and rooms, including one message that appears to be anti-gay.

According to Esen, surveillance video shows two or three males who appear to be teenagers.

Esen said repairs were estimated at about $40,000, but that the most difficult cost was psychological.

“Regardless of the perpetrators’ motivations, the use of Nazi symbolism is intended to provoke, cause conflict and sow the seeds of hate and mistrust in this country. The vandals want to create fear and instability for a group that works hard to foster tolerance and interfaith dialogue in Kansas City,” a statement released by the institute said. “We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our friends and partners in condemning this behavior in our inclusive community here in Kansas City.”

The Dialogue Institute was established in 2002 with the goal of creating respect and cooperation among people of different faith groups and backgrounds. Esen said the institute is known for hosting gatherings during holidays such as Thanksgiving and Ramadan.