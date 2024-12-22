Condemned pitch to be revived with £1m investment

A sports pitch that was "condemned" for five years over health and safety issues has been given £1m for renovation works.

The artificial sports pitch, at Thurston Drive, in Kettering, Northamptonshire, has been awarded an £810,330 grant from the Football Foundation to improve the facility.

A further £150,000 has been contributed by West Northamptonshire Council, on top of £50,000 from the Northamptonshire Football Association.

Helen Howell, from the Conservative-controlled council, said there was "real excitement and anticipation" about the project.

The project is one of about 30 which was given backing from the Lionesses Futures Fund - a £30m cash injection from the Premier League, Football Association and the government's Football Foundation.

As reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the fund was announced last year in recognition of England's victory at Euro 2022 and appearance in the 2023 Women's World Cup final.

A meeting heard that the artificial pitch in Kettering had attracted anti-social behaviour and vandalism since it was closed in 2019 having been considered unsafe for use.

Enhancements to the facility will see the pitch redeveloped with a "3G surface", improved lighting and spectator areas. Its pavilion will also be renovated with improved changing facilities and a cafe.

Follow Northamptonshire news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

More like this

Related internet links